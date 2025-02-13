Canton. Cooperstown. Naismith.

Those names mean something to football, baseball and basketball players. They represent the pinnacle of those respective professional sports. The Hall of Fame.

Halls of fame recognize the best in a given endeavor, and once enshrined, those legacies live on.

Southeast Missouri State University will induct five members into its Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday, Feb. 14, and the group is — as always — special.

The five-member class includes Zach Borowiak (baseball, 2000-03), Antonius Cleveland (men's basketball, 2013-17), Paul Ebaugh (football, 1962, 1964-66; track and field, 1963, 1965-67), Emily Scannell Brune (yolleyball, 2000-03) and Carroll Williams (golf coach, 1968-75, 1990-05; basketball coach, 1975-81; director of Athletics, 1997-99).

Borowiak finished his baseball career as SEMO's all-time doubles leader. A three-time All-OVC shortstop, with first-team honors in 2001, Borowiak was a 17th-round draft pick of the Boston Red Sox in 2003 and played in their minor league organization for six years.

Cleveland scored 1,556 points for a 12.9 ppg average and was a first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference selection as a senior in 2016-17. Cleveland played in the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks.

Ebaugh played on the football team as both an offensive and defensive lineman, but also excelled in track and field as a discus thrower. He was then a three-time MIAA champion in the discus and graduated as the school's record holder.