There may be a better acronym for an event somewhere, but we’re not aware of it.

SEEDS.

Southeast Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Symposium.

The next installment of this annual event, sponsored by Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and Southeast Missouri State University’s Harrison College of Business & Computing, will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Drury Plaza Conference Center (3351 Percy Drive) in Cape Girardeau.

The symposium brings together business and community leaders for presentations regarding the region’s economy. This year’s lineup of speakers is impressive.

Keynoting the event will be Mo Collins, director of Entrepreneurship for International Economic Development Council. Based in Washington, D.C., the council is a non-profit, non-partisan group of more than 4,500 economic developers who “create high-quality jobs, develop vibrant communities and improve the quality of life in their regions”.