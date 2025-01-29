As winter tries to hold onto its icy grip and spring creeps closer, school district fundraising gala season is in full swing.

Each year at this time, many school district foundations host an event of some sort with the goal of raising funds to support educational programs. Galas in the area have been successful in raising six-figure amounts for classroom equipment, field trips, infrastructure and extraccuricular activities.

Notre Dame Regional High School held its annual Winter Extravaganza this past weekend. Their goal was to raise $130,000, with some of the proceeds earmarked for starting an agriculture education program and Future Farmers of America club.

Other school foundation galas on tap include: