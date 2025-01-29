All sections
OpinionJanuary 29, 2025

Our opinion: School gala fundraisers support educational opportunities for students

School gala fundraisers are in full swing, raising substantial funds for educational opportunities. From classroom tech to music festivals, these events enhance student experiences and resources.

The Editorial Board
Jackson R-2 Foundation’s Red and Black Affair annual fundraising gala supports teaching and learning grants throughout the district. This year's event is set for Saturday, Feb. 1, at Jackson Civic Center.
Jackson R-2 Foundation’s Red and Black Affair annual fundraising gala supports teaching and learning grants throughout the district. This year's event is set for Saturday, Feb. 1, at Jackson Civic Center.Southeast Missourian file

As winter tries to hold onto its icy grip and spring creeps closer, school district fundraising gala season is in full swing.

Each year at this time, many school district foundations host an event of some sort with the goal of raising funds to support educational programs. Galas in the area have been successful in raising six-figure amounts for classroom equipment, field trips, infrastructure and extraccuricular activities.

Notre Dame Regional High School held its annual Winter Extravaganza this past weekend. Their goal was to raise $130,000, with some of the proceeds earmarked for starting an agriculture education program and Future Farmers of America club.

Other school foundation galas on tap include:

• Jackson R-2 Foundation’s Red and Black Affair — Saturday, Feb. 1, at Jackson Civic Center. “Roarin ’20s” is the theme of the event, which funds teaching and learning grants within the district that allow teachers to purchase classroom technology and fund learning opportunities such as hosting a traveling history museum.

• Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation 19th annual Penguin Party — Saturday, Feb. 8, at Drury Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. Last year’s event raised $117,000 and funded musical instruments for middle school students and will allow students to participate in a competitive music festival.

• Saxony Lutheran High School Blue and Gold Gala — Saturday, Feb. 22, at Bavarian Halle in Jackson. Last year’s gala raised about $100,000 and was the school’s largest fundraiser in history. This gala will mark the school’s 25th anniversary celebration.

For more information about the events, visit the schools' websites.

We look forward to these special evenings and look forward to the achievements of the districts’ students as they enjoy the fruits of these fun-filled events.

