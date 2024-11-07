All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionNovember 7, 2024

Our Opinion: Pershard Owens getting the most out of his talents

Pershard Owens, from college tennis player to Notre Dame Regional High School coach, now shines as the full-time anthem singer for the St. Louis Blues. Discover his journey of talent and perseverance.

The Editorial Board
Notre Dame tennis coach Pershard Owens sings “God Bless America” during an NHL game between the St. Louis Blues and Arizona Coyotes on Nov. 16, 2023 in St. Louis.
Notre Dame tennis coach Pershard Owens sings “God Bless America” during an NHL game between the St. Louis Blues and Arizona Coyotes on Nov. 16, 2023 in St. Louis.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com

When Pershard Owens was a student there, Scott County Central didn't have a tennis team. That didn't hold him back. Owens worked hard at the sport and went on to play tennis collegiately at Missouri Baptist University.

Fast forward a few years, and Owens is tennis coach at Notre Dame Regional High School. The program has been successful under his guidance.

But Owens isn't just a great tennis player and coach. He has another talent that has garnered him an interesting opportunity.

He's a dynamic singer.

From a young age, Owens has sung, beginning in church as a youth and then over the years here and there. His first big break came on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in 2022.

As an athlete, Owens gravitated toward singing the national anthem and sought chances to do so at sporting events. His first chance came at the Atlanta Open tennis tournament.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Then, Kansas City Royals games and ultimately in front of home crowds for the St. Louis Blues now and then.

Now, he is the full-time anthem singer for the Blues.

How about that?

Pershard Owens has followed his dreams all his life, and because of his hard work and talent, the stages keep getting bigger.

Congratulations.

Story Tags
Editorial
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 7
Thiessen: Trump is my president – and yours
OpinionNov. 7
Prayer 11-7-24
OpinionNov. 7
Goldberg: Amid a combative election, party realignment conti...
OpinionNov. 6
Speak Out: Discussion on Cape water vote, Amendment 2 and a ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Prayer 11-6-24
OpinionNov. 6
Prayer 11-6-24
Speak Out: Readers share thoughts on time change, gun laws, and the economy
OpinionNov. 5
Speak Out: Readers share thoughts on time change, gun laws, and the economy
Our Opinion: Why your vote matters: The civic duty that shapes our future
OpinionNov. 5
Our Opinion: Why your vote matters: The civic duty that shapes our future
Lopez: Think beyond politics
OpinionNov. 5
Lopez: Think beyond politics
Lowry: Kamala Harris sells faux unity – yet again
OpinionNov. 5
Lowry: Kamala Harris sells faux unity – yet again
De Rugy: Which nations are the freest, and why should we care?
OpinionNov. 5
De Rugy: Which nations are the freest, and why should we care?
Prayer 11-5-24
OpinionNov. 5
Prayer 11-5-24
Speak Out: A thank you to poll workers and their vital role in democracy
OpinionNov. 4
Speak Out: A thank you to poll workers and their vital role in democracy
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy