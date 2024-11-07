Our Opinion: Pershard Owens getting the most out of his talents

When Pershard Owens was a student there, Scott County Central didn't have a tennis team. That didn't hold him back. Owens worked hard at the sport and went on to play tennis collegiately at Missouri Baptist University.

Fast forward a few years, and Owens is tennis coach at Notre Dame Regional High School. The program has been successful under his guidance.

But Owens isn't just a great tennis player and coach. He has another talent that has garnered him an interesting opportunity.

He's a dynamic singer.

From a young age, Owens has sung, beginning in church as a youth and then over the years here and there. His first big break came on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in 2022.

As an athlete, Owens gravitated toward singing the national anthem and sought chances to do so at sporting events. His first chance came at the Atlanta Open tennis tournament.