Our opinion: Pat on the back — Good job, folks

Most people do good things because they're good people. They're not looking for a pat on the back or figurative gold star.

Nonetheless, they deserve recognition for their efforts.

A few of the individuals and groups of late deserving note:

• Polar Plunge organizers and participants — Each February, a unique fundraiser benefits Special Olympics Missouri. Hearty souls gather pledges for the pleasure of diving into frigid bodies of water. Locally, Cape Girardeau Police Department organizes the event at Cape County Park North lake. Dozens of people dive, run — and, some, timidly ease — into the lake. The joyous smiles and laughter don't come from the thrill of frolicking around in freezing cold water but knowing that they're helping Special Olympians pursue their goals.