Our opinion: Pat on the back — Good job, folks

Most people do good things because they're good people. They're not looking for a pat on the back or figurative gold star.
Nonetheless, they deserve recognition for their efforts.
A few of the individuals and groups of late deserving note:
• Polar Plunge organizers and participants — Each February, a unique fundraiser benefits Special Olympics Missouri. Hearty souls gather pledges for the pleasure of diving into frigid bodies of water. Locally, Cape Girardeau Police Department organizes the event at Cape County Park North lake. Dozens of people dive, run — and, some, timidly ease — into the lake. The joyous smiles and laughter don't come from the thrill of frolicking around in freezing cold water but knowing that they're helping Special Olympians pursue their goals.
• School foundation galagoers — At some point, there must have been a memo sent out alerting schools that February is gala month. These black-tie or otherwise themed events raise funds to support various school endeavors. Of course, dressing up for a fun night of good food, entertainment and fellowship is enough of a reward, but knowing that good things will come because of the effort is icing on the cake.
• Children's Arts Festival sponsors and young artists from around the region — Arts Council of Southeast Missouri has sponsored the annual festival for a quarter-century, and this year's event drew 200 entries. Artistic expression is valuable for young people in that it helps them address the world in their own way. Painting, sculpture, music, dance — all art forms have their place in our world, and we're thankful for the vehicles available to young people to showcase theirs.
Good job, folks. Thanks for all you do.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.