Monday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day.

In the United States, we set aside two days each year to honor our military members. Memorial Day is the solemn occasion we remember those who paid the ultimate price for their service. Veterans Day salutes all those who serve/served.

We at the Southeast Missourian mark these days with special content, recalling those who died in the name of freedom and liberty and those who have continued to defend and protect it.

This year’s Veterans Day section appeared in our Thursday, Nov. 7, issue. It contained dozens of pictures of veterans, each providing an opportunity for a small “thank you”. The section also contained several stories about veterans.

We generally have a theme for this special content, and the past few years have focused on veterans who are teachers, using their military experiences to help them impart knowledge; female servicemembers who face unique challenges in their service; and family members who support their veteran spouses, children and brothers and sisters.

This year’s Veterans Day content highlights several veterans who served in combat. Their stories tell tales of personal courage, loyalty and duty in places far from home and where life can be as fleeting as an enemy’s bullet or mortar round. But the stories also include their experiences after the fog of war dissipated, after the sights and sounds of life and death retreated to tortured memory.

Over the generations, the wounds military veterans suffer have changed dramatically while changing none at all. Battlefield medical care has improved, keeping many veterans alive who might have died in previous eras. So, younger veterans are living with severe brain injuries, lost limbs and internal organ damage that would have killed their predecessors.