A public health threat affects more than one in three Missouri adults and nearly the same percentage of children in the state. It targets children in rural areas at a 25% higher rate. It costs the nation about $180 billion each year in medical care and lost productivity, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

And it’s a problem that we too often dismiss as a character flaw, rather than the complex issue it is.

Obesity.

Recent reporting by the Southeast Missourian’s Bob Miller dove into the psychology of obesity. He noted that studies have shown a correlation between depression and obesity and the distance between the mind and mouth is small.

We know the scene — a woman going through a break-up plops down on her couch with a bucket of ice cream or a guy home alone scarfs down the whole delivery pizza. Those aren’t just stereotypical images from TV and the movies. More than Mom’s Thanksgiving spread, food can be a mental comfort, an emotional crutch in difficult times.

Then there is the “food noise” bombarding all of us. There’s a current ad campaign for a food delivery service based on this idea, that we constantly receive — consciously and subconsciously — invitations to consume. Know that these messages coming at us from all directions aren’t trying to get us to eat fruits and vegetables.

It’s also true that eating healthy is often more expensive than the alternative. A fast-food meal (laden with high-fat and high-sugar calories) costs less than one of fresh vegetables and lean protein. Plus, it’s much easier to open a can of salty condensed soup than it is to gather the ingredients and make it from scratch.

That’s a lot to overcome.