Our Opinion: Now is a good time to consider fire safety precautions

Last month, a Cape Girardeau family’s dog alerted them after a fire broke out in their home.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight, when the family members were asleep.

After the dog sounded the alarm, everyone evacuated safely, though the fire caused about $75,000 damage in the garage and attic.

Aside from confirming the whole “man’s best friend” thing — again — there’s a lesson in fire safety here.

U.S. Fire Administration statistics show that about 4,000 U.S. residents die in fires each year and that Missourians have a higher chance of dying or getting injured in a structural fire than residents in 25 other states.

This time of year — when people are using fireplaces and/or space heaters — the risk of fires increases.