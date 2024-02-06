It might not be obvious why agricultural producers love what they do.

After all, their toil often begins before the sun comes up and, thanks to headlights on tractors and combines, doesn’t have to end when it goes down. They work in muddy, bug-infested fields and stinky, poop-laden pastures and barns. And work needs done when it needs done, without regard to holidays or plans, inclement weather or numbers on a clock.

But what farmers and ranchers know about their vocation is this: The production cycle that begins with a seed or a birth and ends with a harvest or a sale is as satisfying as the day is long.

More common than in other careers, agriculture is often a family affair. Farms and ranches get passed down through generations, and sons and daughters often work the same ground their parents, grandparents and great-grandparents did. So, youngsters getting their agricultural feet wet (literally, in the flooded rice fields of the Bootheel) at an early age is nothing new — especially in this area.

Southeast Missouri — like its neighbors in the southern half of Illinois, the eastern half of Arkansas, western Tennessee and western Kentucky — is home to a variety of agricultural pursuits, from rice, corn, cotton and soybean fields to chicken and turkey houses to cattle ranches dotting the landscape.