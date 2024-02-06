Some Cape Girardeau voters will consider a measure on the Tuesday, April 8, ballot to permanently extend a property tax for the public library.

Specifically, the proposal pertains to 13 cents of the library district’s 31-cent per $100 of assessed value property tax rate.

Originally passed in 2007 as a 15-cent increase to basically reconstruct the library, with 2 cents to remain permanently for maintenance and other purposes, the 13-cent portion of the tax came with a 20-year sunset, meaning it would go away in 2027, coinciding with the debt retirement for the construction project.

Library officials are getting a head start on trying to keep the funding. Good for them, although it would be better for the community if they pared down the request. In fact, library director Katie Earnhart has said if the proposal isn’t approved this time, the board will revisit the issue and return to the voters before the tax sunsets.

Their stated rationale for extending the 13 cents includes a number of needed projects — eventually, but not immediately, replacing the facility’s roof at a cost of about $500,000 (after it has been patched along the way as necessary) and constructing a maintenance shed for lawn equipment — and aspirational ones — purchasing and outfitting a bookmobile to serve South Cape and the Red Star area and constructing an outdoor performance space at an estimated cost of $1.5 million.