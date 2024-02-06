Our opinion: Join us as we celebrate Student Press Freedom Day

At a time when misinformation and disinformation spreads at the speed of online keystrokes and sound bites sent out over the airwaves and through cable networks and streaming services, we sometimes wonder about who will carry on the valuable tradition of the ethical news media.

Hearteningly, reminders regularly come that the next generation of news hounds is chompin’ at the bit, learning their craft on school campuses throughout the region.

One of the most recent examples was the resurrection of The Bobcat Spirit, the student newspaper of St. Vincent de Paul School in Cape Girardeau. Students revived the Spirit after it fell dormant in May 2003, and Father Rick Jones blessed the endeavor at a ceremony earlier this month. The student newspaper club is led by Lea Arnzen, Caroline Dawson, Lucas Farnham, Evan Griesemer, Leslie Hernandez, Jojo Iwuchukwu, Paul Schallberger and Lyndsey Zhang. The club is managed by Brigid Farnham and Jill Bruenderman.

Each week as we put together our sister publication, The Banner Press, which serves Marble Hill and Bollinger County, we receive stories and photos from a host of student journalists. At Leopold, Madison Massa and Elise Vandermierden provide coverage of various school events, including sports. Woodland students Makenna Rhodes, Addy Massa and Zaylee Whitener are adept at profiling their fellow Cardinals. David Meier does the same at Meadow Heights.