Tradition plays a special role in the holiday season, and that’s certainly true in this area.

From the Thanksgiving evening trip to Hutson’s Big Sandy Superstore in Cape Girardeau to see the Christmas window display to the KFVS 12 broadcasts of “Sounds of the Season” to the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament, we look forward to these and other annual events that gather friends and family to make new memories.

Another Southeast Missouri tradition is changing its locale, and the change will allow it to be bigger and better than ever.

The Holiday of Lights drive-through display is moving from Cape County Park North just across the street to Cape County Park South. Work on the lake and elsewhere at the north park is prompting the move this year, but Bryan Sander, park superintendent, said the move will be permanent.

The display, which dates to 1987, features holiday lights and messages from local businesses, organizations and individuals — about 70 of them last year. This year’s version will include a lighted tunnel, floats on the lake and more entrance lighting.

The south park has more room for individual displays, and officials are hoping more folks participate.