Tradition plays a special role in the holiday season, and that’s certainly true in this area.
From the Thanksgiving evening trip to Hutson’s Big Sandy Superstore in Cape Girardeau to see the Christmas window display to the KFVS 12 broadcasts of “Sounds of the Season” to the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament, we look forward to these and other annual events that gather friends and family to make new memories.
Another Southeast Missouri tradition is changing its locale, and the change will allow it to be bigger and better than ever.
The Holiday of Lights drive-through display is moving from Cape County Park North just across the street to Cape County Park South. Work on the lake and elsewhere at the north park is prompting the move this year, but Bryan Sander, park superintendent, said the move will be permanent.
The display, which dates to 1987, features holiday lights and messages from local businesses, organizations and individuals — about 70 of them last year. This year’s version will include a lighted tunnel, floats on the lake and more entrance lighting.
The south park has more room for individual displays, and officials are hoping more folks participate.
A spot costs only $100, which helps defray the costs of providing electricity for all the dazzling lights and fund parks department projects. Money well spent.
Anyone wanting to participate this year should contact Sander at (573) 270-3567. Time is running a bit short, as participants are to set up their displays from Saturday, Nov. 16 through Saturday, Nov. 23. The lights go on the day before Thanksgiving and will light up the sky every night through New Year’s Day. And special thanks to Bryan Sander and the other organizers for their efforts, which have been key in revamping this festive attraction.
Speaking of Christmas displays and activities, Old Town Cape has several on the schedule and could use more volunteers.
The sixth annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29 at the Vasterling Suites Courtyard in downtown Cape. The lights for a 30-foot Christmas tree will be turned on, and there will be food, Christmas music and, of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus. Now in its sixth year, this has become a popular addition to Cape Girardeau's Christmas celebrations.
Other events include: Small Business Saturday Downtown Shopping Spree on Saturday, Nov. 30; Parade of Lights on Sunday, Dec. 1; and the Downtown Holiday Open House on Friday, Dec. 6.
Those who would like to volunteer with Old Town Cape for these holiday events can email savannahedwards@oldtowncape.org.
This is a special time of year with many events that bring our community together in celebration and reflection. We hope you take time to enjoy the season, consider volunteering and remember the reason for the season. Merry Christmas.
