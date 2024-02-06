Southeast Missouri mourns the loss of Jess Bolen, a significant figure in local baseball, whose recent passing at 82 marks the end of an era. Bolen's half-century tenure as manager of the Capahas, the nation’s oldest amateur baseball team, left an indelible mark on the sport and the region. His leadership brought the team more than 1,500 victories and numerous Hall of Fame inductions — personally for Jess and the Capahas team — cementing his status as a legend in Southeast Missouri baseball.

Bolen's influence extended beyond the diamond. His commitment to the Capahas was a testament to his dedication to the community, fostering a sense of camaraderie and pride among players and fans alike. His ability to inspire and mentor young athletes was unparalleled, impacting countless lives and shaping the future of local baseball. Bolen's legacy is not just measured in wins and accolades but in the enduring relationships he built and the lives he touched.

Bolen could also be heard on the airwaves. He was a familiar voice on the Sports Huddle with SEMO ESPN's Erik Sean and provided color commentary for Southeast Missouri State University baseball and basketball games. The endearing twang in his voice, knowledge of the game, and friendly but strait-talking insight provided readers with a good listen for many years.