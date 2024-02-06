Southeast Missouri mourns the loss of Jess Bolen, a significant figure in local baseball, whose recent passing at 82 marks the end of an era. Bolen's half-century tenure as manager of the Capahas, the nation’s oldest amateur baseball team, left an indelible mark on the sport and the region. His leadership brought the team more than 1,500 victories and numerous Hall of Fame inductions — personally for Jess and the Capahas team — cementing his status as a legend in Southeast Missouri baseball.
Bolen's influence extended beyond the diamond. His commitment to the Capahas was a testament to his dedication to the community, fostering a sense of camaraderie and pride among players and fans alike. His ability to inspire and mentor young athletes was unparalleled, impacting countless lives and shaping the future of local baseball. Bolen's legacy is not just measured in wins and accolades but in the enduring relationships he built and the lives he touched.
Bolen could also be heard on the airwaves. He was a familiar voice on the Sports Huddle with SEMO ESPN's Erik Sean and provided color commentary for Southeast Missouri State University baseball and basketball games. The endearing twang in his voice, knowledge of the game, and friendly but strait-talking insight provided readers with a good listen for many years.
Jess Bolen's contributions to baseball were a family affair. His wife, Mary, played a crucial role in supporting the Capahas and its players through scheduling games, game day support, travel arrangements, fundraisers and meals. She, like Jess and other members of the Bolen family, embodied the spirit of community that the Capahas represented. Their partnership was a cornerstone of the team's success and a model of dedication and support.
Following Jess's retirement, his son Tom Bolen took the reins as manager, continuing the family's legacy of leadership and commitment to the Capahas. Tom, a former player himself, brought his father's passion and vision to the role, ensuring that the team's storied history would not be forgotten.
The team's closure in 2024 after a 130-year run marked the end of a chapter in Cape Girardeau's rich baseball history. Yet, the Bolen family's legacy endures, is celebrated by the community and is remembered through the countless players and fans who were part of the Capahas' journey.
As we reflect on Jess Bolen's life and legacy, we offer our deepest condolences to his family and express our gratitude for his contributions to this region. His impact on the community and the sport of baseball will be felt for generations to come. Bolen's story is one of dedication, leadership, and love for the game, a narrative that will continue to inspire future generations of athletes and community leaders.
