Sailors know the deep blue seas are unpredictable and powerful. One minute, the water is glass, and the gentle breeze is warm and inviting. The next, Poseidon himself seems to be churning the briny depths, and ferocious winds threaten to send hapless victims to their death.

The imagery may be a bit much to compare with Congress, but not by much. We just witnessed a near-miss of a federal government shutdown, for example.

That’s why we need experienced, rational leaders running things on Capitol Hill.

Enter Jason Smith, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.

A member of Congress since 2013, the 8th District congressman has more than a decade of experience. He knows how things work and how to get things done.

For more than half his time in the U.S. House, he has been part of the Republican leadership.

In 2021, caucus members elected him Republican leader on the House Budget Committee, and in 2023, he took the gavel of Ways and Means, the tax-writing committee in the House. His colleagues recently awarded him a second term as chairman.