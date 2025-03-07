Our opinion: Important issues, positions up for election April 8

Voters across the state will get another chance to exercise their voting franchise Tuesday, April 8.

Locally, this election will feature an array of offices and initiatives, and voters will consider several important matters — street and library funding, a City Council seat and two public school board positions in Cape Girardeau and three positions on the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Board.

Transportation Trust Fund 7

Cape Girardeau voters will consider the seventh iteration of the City’s ongoing five-year street plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax. The vote would extend the tax through Dec. 31, 2030.

The plan includes three components:

• general maintenance — asphalt maintenance and overlay, $3 million; concrete repair, $7.25 million; streetscape and sidewalks, $1.25 million

• street projects — Mount Auburn Road from Hopper Road to Independence Street, $5.5 million; Perryville Road from Cape Rock Drive to Perry Avenue, $3.5 million; South Sprigg Street from William Street to Highway 74, $4.5 million

• alternate projects — Mount Auburn Road from North Kingshighway to Hopper Road, $3.5 million; William Street from Sheridan Drive to South West End Boulevard, $4 million.

The plan would also set aside $2 million for safety improvements and contingencies.

Cape Girardeau Public Library tax extension

Public library officials are seeking to permanently extend a dedicated 31-cent property tax (per $100 of assessed value), which is set to sunset in 2027.

Originally passed nearly two decades ago to fund construction of the library, if extended, the tax has been roughly identified as funding various aspects of the library's operation — maintenance projects including replacing the library's roof in the future, constructing an outdoor performance space and storage shed, and enhancing outreach, such as purchasing a bookmobile to serve South Cape and the Red Star areas and increasing staff.

The tax's current sunset will coincide with the repayment of indebtedness for the original construction. With the extension, this would lead to more than $500,000 annually for new projects (specific numbers still to be determined).

If the tax is not extended before 2027, the library's dedicated tax rate would fall to 18 cents per $100 of assessed property value.

City Council Ward 5

City voters will also elect a Ward 5 representative to the City Council for a full term.

Eric Redinger and Bryan Johnson are seeking the seat, held by Ryan Essex, who temporarily filled the position after councilman Rhett Pierce resigned in the fall.