Our opinion: Important issues, positions up for election April 8

Voters across the state will get another chance to exercise their voting franchise Tuesday, April 8.
Locally, this election will feature an array of offices and initiatives, and voters will consider several important matters — street and library funding, a City Council seat and two public school board positions in Cape Girardeau and three positions on the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Board.
Transportation Trust Fund 7
Cape Girardeau voters will consider the seventh iteration of the City’s ongoing five-year street plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax. The vote would extend the tax through Dec. 31, 2030.
The plan includes three components:
• general maintenance — asphalt maintenance and overlay, $3 million; concrete repair, $7.25 million; streetscape and sidewalks, $1.25 million
• street projects — Mount Auburn Road from Hopper Road to Independence Street, $5.5 million; Perryville Road from Cape Rock Drive to Perry Avenue, $3.5 million; South Sprigg Street from William Street to Highway 74, $4.5 million
• alternate projects — Mount Auburn Road from North Kingshighway to Hopper Road, $3.5 million; William Street from Sheridan Drive to South West End Boulevard, $4 million.
The plan would also set aside $2 million for safety improvements and contingencies.
Cape Girardeau Public Library tax extension
Public library officials are seeking to permanently extend a dedicated 31-cent property tax (per $100 of assessed value), which is set to sunset in 2027.
Originally passed nearly two decades ago to fund construction of the library, if extended, the tax has been roughly identified as funding various aspects of the library's operation — maintenance projects including replacing the library's roof in the future, constructing an outdoor performance space and storage shed, and enhancing outreach, such as purchasing a bookmobile to serve South Cape and the Red Star areas and increasing staff.
The tax's current sunset will coincide with the repayment of indebtedness for the original construction. With the extension, this would lead to more than $500,000 annually for new projects (specific numbers still to be determined).
If the tax is not extended before 2027, the library's dedicated tax rate would fall to 18 cents per $100 of assessed property value.
City Council Ward 5
City voters will also elect a Ward 5 representative to the City Council for a full term.
Eric Redinger and Bryan Johnson are seeking the seat, held by Ryan Essex, who temporarily filled the position after councilman Rhett Pierce resigned in the fall.
Johnson is an owner of The TeeHouse Complex and said “transparency” is one of his priorities for the council.
Redinger, director of recreation services at Southeast Missouri State University, said safety and cleanliness in the city are his priorities.
Cape school district board
Five people — Matt Welker, Lynn Ware, David Bosak-Barani, Andrew Ostrowski and Deborah Young — are running for two seats on the Cape Girardeau School District No. 63 Board of Education.
Veronica Langston is not seeking reelection, opening one of the seats. Welker holds the other seat up for election.
Welker served as president of the board 2022-2023. He is a partner at Day Transfer Co.
David Bosak-Barani is a SEMO graduate with a degree in Instrumental Music Education. He has a master’s degree in Educational Leadership.
Andrew Ostrowski is an insurance broker. He earned a bachelor’s degree from SEMO and has run for a number of offices at the local and state level.
Lynn Ware served on the board from 2012 through 2021. She was a longtime employee of Cape Girardeau Police Department and served as director of Cape Girardeau Safe Communities Program and SEMO’s Hoover Senior Adult Center. She narrowly lost re-election in 2021.
Deborah Young has served on Cape’s Planning and Zoning Commission and founded Lion of Judah International Association of Outreach Ministries in 2012. She has a bachelor’s degree in special education and a master’s degree in school counseling.
Cape County Public Health Board
Five people — three incumbents and two challengers — are seeking three seats on the county’s health board.
Eric Becking is completing his first term on the board, elected to the seat in April 2021. He is a chiropractor, owner of Becking Clinic in Cape Girardeau. He has said mental health and its effects are the most significant health issue in the county.
John Freeze, a retired dentist, has served on the board for a decade. He told the Southeast Missouiran his top priorities are to continue to keep a close eye on finances and focus on disease prevention.
Georganne Syler is a retired professor of Human Environmental Studies and Dietetics at SEMO. She has served on the board since 2013 and said increased access to health services and ethical, financially secure operation of the department are priorities.
Challenging for positions are Ostrowski and Gary Tinsley, a registered nurse at Mercy Hospital Southeast.
These positions and ballot measures are important to the area's future, and we encourage voters to study the candidates and issues. We will be highlighting all of them in stories leading up to April 8.
And, of course, vote!
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.