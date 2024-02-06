Well, election season is over.

Our franchise is one of the most important aspects of being a U.S. citizen. We share our thoughts and ideals through our votes. And then we look to our elected officials to lead with conviction and courage.

Candidly, we’re not sorry to see the rancor and tension of election season — and all the text messages and pleading for donations — go away for a little while. (We know election season will be upon us again in a matter of weeks. The midterms are only 23 months away!)

After the mess of 2020, this year’s national elections came off with few hitches, and we knew who the winners were about as quickly as possible. There are a few U.S. House races left twisting in the political winds, but we’ll know those results soon.

Aside from a few burned ballots on the West Coast and some fake bomb threats here and there on election night, balloting came and went peacefully and orderly.

The main reason the balloting across the country went well was because of the dedicated, experienced elections officials who oversee them.