OpinionNovember 13, 2024

Our Opinion: Election season has come and gone (almost); congratulations are in order

Election season wraps up with minimal issues, thanks to dedicated officials and volunteers. As transitions begin, we reflect on the importance of voting and commend the smooth electoral process.

Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers leads Camilla Sisk's AP government students Keller Drum, Chayse Armour, Jacob Johnson, Graham Gentry and Lucas Skidmore in their pledge to perform their duties as poll workers and keep voter information confidential.
Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers leads Camilla Sisk’s AP government students Keller Drum, Chayse Armour, Jacob Johnson, Graham Gentry and Lucas Skidmore in their pledge to perform their duties as poll workers and keep voter information confidential. Courtesy Jackson School District

Well, election season is over.

Our franchise is one of the most important aspects of being a U.S. citizen. We share our thoughts and ideals through our votes. And then we look to our elected officials to lead with conviction and courage.

Candidly, we’re not sorry to see the rancor and tension of election season — and all the text messages and pleading for donations — go away for a little while. (We know election season will be upon us again in a matter of weeks. The midterms are only 23 months away!)

After the mess of 2020, this year’s national elections came off with few hitches, and we knew who the winners were about as quickly as possible. There are a few U.S. House races left twisting in the political winds, but we’ll know those results soon.

Aside from a few burned ballots on the West Coast and some fake bomb threats here and there on election night, balloting came and went peacefully and orderly.

The main reason the balloting across the country went well was because of the dedicated, experienced elections officials who oversee them.

We seldom worry about any sort of voting problems in Southeast Missouri because our county clerks, the folks in charge of local elections, are outstanding at their job.

The only little glitch in Cape Girardeau County came about only because of high early voting turnout. That’s a good problem to have!

In addition to the elected officials, our elections would not be possible without the many volunteers who staff polling places. We enjoy hearing from these folks, as they routinely tell of an enjoyable, affirming experience. Often, they make new friends in the process, no matter their political persuasion.

There’s a lesson there for all of us.

We especially note a group of volunteers from Jackson High School. About 20 students in Camilla Sisk’s advanced placement government class staffed the polls on Nov. 5 as part of a class project. Many worked longer hours than required. Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers prepared the students for their work and helped those who were eligible cast their first-ever votes.

So, this election cycle is nearly in the books. The dust has settled. Transitions have begun. Our democratic experiment continues.

Congratulations are in order all around — for those who won office to those who operate and protect our elections to those who cast votes.

