Our opinion: 'Doc' Yallaly embodied spirit of America

Communities across these United States, the lucky ones, have their own John “Doc” Yallaly — someone who teaches, encourages, serves.
Fortunately, we had the original.
Yallaly was one of Southeast Missouri’s baseball icons, leading the Cape Girardeau American Legion Post #63 baseball team for four decades. Two of the teams (1973 and 1994) won state titles, and many players went on to play at higher levels.
The Ste. Genevieve native passed away recently. He was 93.
But “Doc” was much more than a baseball coach. He was a mentor and father figure who helped mold boys into young men with purpose and passion and always a sense of helping others.
Beyond the baseball diamond, he helped establish VIP industries, an organization that serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. He volunteered thousands of hours at VIP, and the organization honored him with its VIP Industries Founders Award in 2003.
His efforts earned many accolades: Parks and Recreation/Noon Optimist Club Youth Sports Lifetime Achievement Award, Missouri Distinguished Legionnaire, Elks Distinguished Citizenship Award and Missouri Veterans Home Volunteer of the Year, as well as induction in the Southeast Missouri Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame.
Yallaly earned another special distinction. In 2003, he won the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award.
Each year, we identify one person who exemplifies patriotism, civic engagement, business leadership, volunteerism and/or military service. Previous winners have included elected leaders, successful business leaders and military veterans: Kathy Swan, Michael Harris Sr., Wayne Wallingford, Stephen Limbaugh Sr., David Cantrell, James Blair Moran, Raymond Buhs, Pete Poe, Jim Bollinger, Jerry Ford, Mary Kasten, Kenneth Bender, Kent Zickfield, David Hitt, Rob Callahan, Harry Rediger, Jane Randol Jackson, James Harnes Sr., Neal Edwards, Melvin Gateley and Dan Cotner.
This year will mark the 23rd year for the award, which comes with a $1,000 donation to the charity of the winner’s choice or nominating organization. The recipient will be recognized at the City of Cape Girardeau's Great American Fourth of July celebration.
Organizations and individuals in Cape Girardeau, Perry, Bollinger, Stoddard, and Scott counties in Missouri and Union, Pulaski, and Alexander counties in Illinois are welcome to submit nominations.
Click here to submit an online nomination, or use the printed form that regularly appears in the Southeast Missourian. Nomination deadline is June 11.
“Doc” Yallaly led an incredibly meaningful and impactful life. His example continues through the generations of young men he coached and the countless others he nurtured along the way. His life exuded the spirit of America.
We look forward to honoring another such person with this year’s award.
