Our opinion: 'Doc' Yallaly embodied spirit of America

Communities across these United States, the lucky ones, have their own John “Doc” Yallaly — someone who teaches, encourages, serves.

Fortunately, we had the original.

Yallaly was one of Southeast Missouri’s baseball icons, leading the Cape Girardeau American Legion Post #63 baseball team for four decades. Two of the teams (1973 and 1994) won state titles, and many players went on to play at higher levels.

The Ste. Genevieve native passed away recently. He was 93.

But “Doc” was much more than a baseball coach. He was a mentor and father figure who helped mold boys into young men with purpose and passion and always a sense of helping others.

Beyond the baseball diamond, he helped establish VIP industries, an organization that serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. He volunteered thousands of hours at VIP, and the organization honored him with its VIP Industries Founders Award in 2003.

His efforts earned many accolades: Parks and Recreation/Noon Optimist Club Youth Sports Lifetime Achievement Award, Missouri Distinguished Legionnaire, Elks Distinguished Citizenship Award and Missouri Veterans Home Volunteer of the Year, as well as induction in the Southeast Missouri Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame.