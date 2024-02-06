Wow, what a tournament!

The 2024 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament — the 80th installment of this exciting holiday tradition — was chock full of rivalries, outstanding performances and surprises.

For the rivalry, look no further than the championship game — No. 1 seed Jackson Indians against No. 2 seed Cape Girardeau Central Tigers. Anyone who follows high school sports in Southeast Missouri knows of the ongoing friendly feud between Cape and Jackson. It’s always a battle whenever these teams meet, but when they clash with a championship at stake, all the much better.

These two teams had met in the last two Christmas Tournament finals, with Cape Girardeau winning both. Earlier this season, Cape had downed Jackson in a semifinal matchup in the SEMO Conference Tournament.

But Monday night belonged to the Indians.

Kole Deck led the squad with 18 points, and Jackson won 50-41.

The Indians last won the Christmas Tournament championship in 2013.

Congratulations!

Deck, unsurprisingly, played well throughout the tournament and earned a spot on the all-tournament team. Joining him were Tyseandre’ Edwards and Mar’k Mills of Cape Central, Nolan Fowler of Chaffee, Ryan Jeffries of Delta, Preston Campbell of Leopold, Brett Dohogne and Kolton Johnson of Notre Dame, Max Snider of Scott City and Korbin Kinder of Woodland.