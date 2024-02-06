Cape Girardeau Public Schools hit a home run with the new Central Academy.

In late 2022, the district bought the former Red Star Baptist church building and property at 1301 N. Main St. for $350,000 to house the program. Those familiar with the area know that it has a history of flooding issues. Because of that, structures there have been in danger of abandonment or destruction.

The church congregation dated to 1916, with the existing building opening in 1955. A 14,000-square-foot activity center came online in 1973. In 2017, the church merged with Rock ’N’ Roll Church of Cape Girardeau to form The Church of the Rescued and Redeemed, ending its storied history in the city.

The district budgeted about $2.2 million to renovate the structure.