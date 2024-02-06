Our Opinion: Cape PD turning the tide in addressing officer vacancies

The Cape Girardeau Police Department has made notable strides in reducing officer vacancies, a significant achievement under the leadership of newly appointed Chief of Police Adam Glueck.

The chief recently told the Southeast Missourian that as recently as 2020, the department had 20 vacancies. Since taking over as interim chief following the retirement of former Chief Wes Blair in August, Glueck has overseen a reduction in vacancies from 13 to just five. This progress is expected to continue.

Glueck attributes this success to a supportive city council and a strong internal culture within the department. He emphasized the importance of public support from city management and the City Council, which he believes positively impacts the department's hiring processes. While Glueck is not one to take sole credit for the improved recruitment, his leadership certainly has played a role. He said the decision to remove the interim tag and appoint him chief has helped with a sense of stability and continuity, which he says contributes to a positive work environment and attracts recruits.