Our Opinion: Cape PD turning the tide in addressing officer vacancies

The Cape Girardeau Police Department has made notable strides in reducing officer vacancies, a significant achievement under the leadership of newly appointed Chief of Police Adam Glueck.
The chief recently told the Southeast Missourian that as recently as 2020, the department had 20 vacancies. Since taking over as interim chief following the retirement of former Chief Wes Blair in August, Glueck has overseen a reduction in vacancies from 13 to just five. This progress is expected to continue.
Glueck attributes this success to a supportive city council and a strong internal culture within the department. He emphasized the importance of public support from city management and the City Council, which he believes positively impacts the department's hiring processes. While Glueck is not one to take sole credit for the improved recruitment, his leadership certainly has played a role. He said the decision to remove the interim tag and appoint him chief has helped with a sense of stability and continuity, which he says contributes to a positive work environment and attracts recruits.
The reduction in vacancies is particularly noteworthy given the broader challenges in police staffing. According to a report by the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the Midwest has been hit hardest by staffing shortages. A survey by the Police Executive Research Forum found a decrease of more than 6% in officer staffing in the Midwest from January 2020 to January 2022. Despite these challenges, the Cape Girardeau Police Department appears to have turned a corner, thanks in part to Glueck's leadership and the department's reputation as a desirable place to work.
Glueck noted that the department's biggest recruiters are its own officers, who demonstrate strong support for recruits. This supportive culture was evident when two new officers graduated from the Southeast Missouri State University Law Enforcement Academy and took their oaths of office in December. The presence of numerous Cape PD officers at the graduation ceremony underscored the department's commitment to its members and its reputation within the law enforcement community.
Reducing officer vacancies not only strengthens the force but also builds public trust and ensures the community’s safety. We applaud Chief Glueck for his efforts in coordination with city leadership. This community is a wonderful place to live, work and raise a family. With its reputation growing as a positive place to serve, the Cape Girardeau Police Department is poised to continue attracting top talent and meeting the challenges ahead.
