Our opinion: Cape PD using technology to better serve, protect

Cape Girardeau Police Department is doing more these days to leverage technology in their pursuit of serving and protecting citizens.
Chief Adam Glueck and Lt. Brad Smith spoke to City Council members at their most recent meeting to explain three ways they are doing so.
The department’s smartphone app provides a way for officials to push alerts and information to users. The improved system now includes the ability to send images — such as maps or pictures of suspects — directly to app users. This feature could be helpful in a variety of situations, including a missing person, active crime scene and/or guidance concerning an upcoming event.
The app also uses a platform created by Tip 411 that allows users to provide anonymous information to authorities. The officers told council members authorities cannot trace any tips sent to the department through the app. The system scrubs that information, rendering it completely anonymous, to the point that a court order wouldn’t lead to any identifying information about the sender. Going forward, it will be important for the department that this is the case in all instances, because an anonymous tip line is worse than useless if it’s not actually anonymous. Tipsters wanting to hide their identity for understandable reasons have to know they will remain unidentified.
For more on downloading the crime tips app, visit the City's website. Or visit the App Store on your i-phone or Play Store on Android and search for "CapePD Tips."
Glueck also encouraged residents and business owners/managers to participate in a security camera registration program. Those who use security cameras around their property can register those cameras with the department so that if an incident occurs on or near a covered property, authorities can quickly determine what, if any, camera footage might be available to aid their investigation. This program could save valuable time when authorities are investigating a crime. It’s a good idea.
For more information on registering a security camera, residents may visit the City's website.
We applaud Glueck and his leadership team at the department. Improving information flow from and to the department is helpful, and the technologies they are harnessing serve as a force multiplier. These are worthwhile investments for the department, and we’re confident they’ll pay dividends.
