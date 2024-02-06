Our opinion: Cape PD using technology to better serve, protect

Cape Girardeau Police Department is doing more these days to leverage technology in their pursuit of serving and protecting citizens.

Chief Adam Glueck and Lt. Brad Smith spoke to City Council members at their most recent meeting to explain three ways they are doing so.

The department’s smartphone app provides a way for officials to push alerts and information to users. The improved system now includes the ability to send images — such as maps or pictures of suspects — directly to app users. This feature could be helpful in a variety of situations, including a missing person, active crime scene and/or guidance concerning an upcoming event.

The app also uses a platform created by Tip 411 that allows users to provide anonymous information to authorities. The officers told council members authorities cannot trace any tips sent to the department through the app. The system scrubs that information, rendering it completely anonymous, to the point that a court order wouldn’t lead to any identifying information about the sender. Going forward, it will be important for the department that this is the case in all instances, because an anonymous tip line is worse than useless if it’s not actually anonymous. Tipsters wanting to hide their identity for understandable reasons have to know they will remain unidentified.