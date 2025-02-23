If you're ready to get a jump-start on warmer weather, mark your calendars for Saturday, March 1.

Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will host Play Cape from 10 a.m. to noon at the Osage Centre. The event will serve as a one-stop shop for parents and guardians to sign up their little ones for recreation classes, sports leagues and all sorts of fun events put on by the department and community organizations. During the event, a 10% discount for all Parks and Recreation leagues and classes will apply. Plus, there will be a free fitness assessment for youngsters. For more information, contact Dianne Lawrence at (573) 339-6737.

Cape's Parks and Recreation Department, led by director Doug Gannon, is a dynamo. Those folks put on an impressive variety of events throughout the year at top-notch facilities, including the SportsPlex and Shawnee Park Sports Complex.

Affordable and well-operated sports leagues for all ages include baseball, basketball, softball, flag football, soccer, volleyball and track and cross country.