If you're ready to get a jump-start on warmer weather, mark your calendars for Saturday, March 1.
Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will host Play Cape from 10 a.m. to noon at the Osage Centre. The event will serve as a one-stop shop for parents and guardians to sign up their little ones for recreation classes, sports leagues and all sorts of fun events put on by the department and community organizations. During the event, a 10% discount for all Parks and Recreation leagues and classes will apply. Plus, there will be a free fitness assessment for youngsters. For more information, contact Dianne Lawrence at (573) 339-6737.
Cape's Parks and Recreation Department, led by director Doug Gannon, is a dynamo. Those folks put on an impressive variety of events throughout the year at top-notch facilities, including the SportsPlex and Shawnee Park Sports Complex.
Affordable and well-operated sports leagues for all ages include baseball, basketball, softball, flag football, soccer, volleyball and track and cross country.
The aquatics facilities at Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center, Jefferson Pool, Capaha Park Splash Pad and Cape Aquatic Center provide fun, safe places to cool down, exercise and have fun with friends and family.
Fitness and health classes, as well as programs for all ages — such as Dance Central and music and art classes especially for homeschool students — round out their regular offerings.
Plus, there are plenty of special events throughout the year. Just last weekend, they hosted their 17th annual Father-Daughter Dance, themed "Into the Enchanted Forest". They turned the Osage Centre into a fantasyland that thrilled the dozens who attended. On Saturday, March 8, they will host the annual Health and Wellness Expo at the Osage Centre. Friends of the Parks Day is set for Saturday, April 26. And before we know it, it'll be time to brave the annual Haunted House of Horror at Arena Building in October.
A big thank you to all the folks at Cape Parks and Recreation.
