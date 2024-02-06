Our Opinion: Busy sports calendar for the coming week

Sports fans will have several opportunities to cheer on their favorite teams in the coming week, and many of those contests will have huge stakes.

Southeast Missouri State University’s women’s volleyball team wrapped up the Ohio Valley Conference regular season championship Wednesday night. In the program’s 50th season, they defeated Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville in straight sets to earn not only the No. 1 seed in the postseason conference tournament but also the right to host the event in the comfy confines of Houck Field House.

The tournament will run Sunday, Nov. 24 through Tuesday, Nov. 26.

The Redhawks will take on No. 8 seed Tennessee State at 4 p.m. Sunday, and a trip to the NCAA tournament is there for the taking as the Redhawks have been dominant on their home floor this season.

Another SEMO team is gearing up for a postseason run of its own.

The football Redhawks will look to clinch the Big South-OVC crown with a win at Tennessee State on Saturday. The game, which kicks off at 3:30 p.m., could propel the No. 11-ranked Redhawks into the national playoffs and even a Saturday, Nov. 30, home game.

SEMO football fans have gotten used to the season extending past the regular season, and this year is no different.

The regular season is just getting underway for the university’s basketball teams, too. The pre-conference schedules always provide a wide variety of competition — with trips to powerhouse teams across the country and home tilts against uncommon opponents.