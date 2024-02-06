Each year, as we shake off winter and head into spring, some folks look even further ahead to summer and beach season. They think they maybe should lose a few pounds before breaking out the bikinis or swim trunks.

And so they do.

Ten pounds later, they're happier with the way they look, but they have a bit more energy, and their blood pressure is a little better.

The improved health may have been an unintended result, but it's a good thing regardless.

In several ways, the same thing happened in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yes, the virus disrupted our society and our lives. Yes, given the chance to do it all over again, we'd take a hard pass. But, all those months presented many opportunities to examine business as usual and develop new methods and practices.

School districts, in particular, came out of the pandemic with a new way of carrying on without students attending classes on campus.