Our new Black Republican leaders

Recently I wrote about Mesha Mainor, who represents a deep blue district in Atlanta in the Georgia state legislature, announcing that she is switching parties and becoming a Republican.

Mainor specifically noted her frustration with the Democratic Party in its opposition to improving education through parental choice and ongoing Democratic weakness in building strong law enforcement.

I cannot claim a new wave of Black Democrats like Mainor becoming Republicans. But there is certainly a trend.

We now have a meaningful new announcement from Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson that he is switching parties and becoming a Republican.

Johnson was elected mayor in Dallas in 2019 and recently won reelection, running unopposed and capturing 98.7% of the vote.

He is enormously popular because his leadership has been enormously successful.

In a column in The Wall Street Journal, in which Johnson discusses his party change, he ticks off the success he has had in reducing violent crime and in creating a business-friendly Dallas with tax cuts and a family-friendly environment through infrastructure.

In a recent Gallup poll, which Johnson cites, Dallas was rated by those polled as the safest city in the country in which to live or visit. Seventy-four percent rated Dallas safe.

It's said that there are two kinds of people: those who want to be someone and those that want to do something.

Politics too often attracts the former. However, those who make a better world are those of the latter variety -- those selflessly looking for truth and how to make things better.

Eric Johnson is clearly someone driven to make things better.

When he writes "American cities need Republicans -- and Republicans need American cities," it is not because he sees a more promising career path for himself in the Republican Party.

It's because he truly believes that America's cities need mayors "to champion law and order and practice fiscal conservatism."

If we want to see an example of the opposite of what Eric Johnson and Dallas' citizens have achieved, look no further than Chicago.

Earlier this year, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who served from 2019 to 2022, became the first Chicago mayor in 40 years not to get reelected.

Over this period, serious crime in Chicago increased 33%.