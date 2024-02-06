Our Dickensian border policy

"I became, at ten years old, a little labouring hind in the service of Murdstone and Grinby."

Thus relates David Copperfield in the Charles Dickens novel of the same name.

Of course, Dickens was a crusader against the exploitation of children. The edge is taken off the depictions of the heartless treatment of children in his fiction, though, by the funny and memorable portrayals of the malefactors, the upward trajectory of the lives of the likes of David Copperfield and Oliver Twist, and the knowledge that the practices that Dickens inveighed against are a thing of the past in the advanced world.

It takes a heart of stone not to smile at the name of David's cruel stepfather, Edward Murdstone (Mr. Murdstone, to you), or the wine-bottling factory where David unhappily works, Murdstone and Grinby.

The orphan Oliver Twist had a bad time of it in a workhouse in the town of Mudfug. Yet, at least Oliver avoids the dangerous fate of getting apprenticed to the chimney sweep, Mr. Gamfield, and eventually an unexpected inheritance and a happy adoption await him.

This is all relevant today, because, as a big New York Times report highlighted, we have a Dickensian border policy.

The Times details how so-called unaccompanied minors end up "in some of the most punishing jobs in the country." The Times found: "Twelve-year-old roofers in Florida and Tennessee. Underage slaughterhouse workers in Delaware, Mississippi and North Carolina. Children sawing planks of wood on overnight shifts in South Dakota."

Needless to say, J. Crew and Walmart aren't as charming as Murdstone and Grinby, and favorable plot twists are unlikely to be written into the stories of many of the kids caught up in this child-labor maw. Most important, this isn't happening more than 150 years ago in another country.

The upshot of The Times piece is that we have chosen to import a social problem -- as if we didn't have enough already.