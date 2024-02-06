Our age of superstition

We live in a society gripped by a quasi-religious fervor and obsessed with symbols and irrational fears.

Anything that is thought to have the slightest association with racism, no matter how attenuated the connection or how innocent the explanation, must be crushed and expunged. The mere presence of a possibly offending word is deemed a threat, whether it is truly offensive or any real people have actually taken offense. We are engaged in a war with shadowy forces that we can't truly understand, but must exercise the utmost vigilance, lest they sneak up on us unawares.

Ours is an enchanted world, like that of the Old Norse who believed in land spirits who could bless or hinder travelers who didn't pay them heed, or animists who consider everything alive and fraught with spiritual meaning, or the 16th-century English who hunted down witches based on hypersensitive suspicions and presumed signs.

Our society isn't progressing but falling back into a superstition that everyone must believe or pretend to believe for the supposed welfare of the community.

A NASCAR garage pull is shaped like a noose, so everyone immediately assumes that a racist has sneaked into Bubba Wallace's garage to send a nefarious signal to him. All people of good will have to unite to fight against this unseen, mysterious, malign force. When the FBI reports that sometimes a garage pull is just a garage pull and this one has been in the garage since October 2019, people still insist that it was a noose -- because the will to believe is so strong and, hey, better safe than sorry.

The band The Dixie Chicks changes its name to The Chicks, even though there was nothing remotely wrong with the origin of its name. It referred, not to the folk song "Dixie" that was the unofficial anthem of the Confederacy (and has its own complicated history), but to an album from the band Little Feat called "Dixie Chicken."