Opt out of Social Security for racial equity

A recent Reuters headline read, "Yellen, Rice tout economics as key to fixing American inequality."

According to Susan Rice, President Joe Biden's new domestic policy adviser, "The evidence is clear, investing in equity is good for economic growth."

Our new Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, says, "I believe economic policy can be a potent tool to improve society. We can -- and should -- use it to address inequality, racism ..."

I couldn't agree more.

According to the Federal Reserve's most recent Survey of Consumer Finances, the median wealth of white families is $188,200, compared with $24,100 for Black families.

To the extent that change in government policy can lift the median wealth of Black families, I am for it. The good news is there is such an opportunity.

I have been writing about it for many years. We should give working Americans the option to opt out of Social Security and use the taxes they are paying into it to invest in their own personally owned retirement account.

We'll achieve more racial equity by allowing low-income Americans the opportunity to have more equity in -- ownership of -- America.

A big reason for the huge wealth gap between white and Black families is the huge gap in ownership of equities -- stock -- between white and Black families.

According to the Pew Research Center, 61% of white families have either direct or indirect ownership in stocks. Only 31% of Black families do.

Per the Federal Reserve, among white Americans ages 35 to 54, 65% have at least one retirement account. Among Blacks in this age range, only 44% do.

It is true that median Black household income is also lower than median white household income, meaning Blacks on average have less to save and invest. Which is why giving the option to opt out of Social Security is so vitally important.