OpinionApril 30, 2022

Opinion: Students benefit by institutions finding common ground

Editor's note: The MGT study can be viewed with this guest column online at semissourian.com. This guest column is about SEMO and Mineral Area College's dispute regarding additional course offerings at Cape College Center. MGT Education's 2021 Feasibility Study for the Committee for Affordable Technical Education recommended expanding postsecondary education opportunities in the Cape Girardeau area to bolster a proficient workforce. ...

Karinda Barrett

Editor's note: The MGT study can be viewed here.

This guest column is about SEMO and Mineral Area College's dispute regarding additional course offerings at Cape College Center.

MGT Education's 2021 Feasibility Study for the Committee for Affordable Technical Education recommended expanding postsecondary education opportunities in the Cape Girardeau area to bolster a proficient workforce. The study supports collaborative partnerships between education and industry to advance pathways for greater student success and meet employers' workforce needs.

Among the study's findings:

1. The area's declining college-age population highlights the need for alternate solutions to meet employer challenges in securing a credentialed workforce. In the next five years, employers reported the need to hire candidates with associate degrees (26%), high school diplomas (25%) and bachelor's degrees (22%).

2. 70% of surveyed employers found it extremely or somewhat difficult to identify and recruit employees.

3. Top occupations in demand requiring a certificate, associate degree or bachelor's degree:

Postsecondary non-degree award and associate degree

  • Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers
  • Dental assistants
  • Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses
  • Heating, air condition and refrigeration mechanics and installers
  • Dental hygienists
  • Physical therapist assistants
  • Embalmers
  • Agricultural and food science technicians
  • Radiologic technologists and technicians
  • Computer numerically controlled tool programmers

Bachelor's degree

  • Construction managers
  • Buyers and purchasing agents
  • Directions, religious activities and education
  • Cost estimators
  • Industrial engineers
  • Logisticians
  • Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products
  • Electronics, engineers, except computer
  • Mechanical engineers

4. Underemployment indicated a need for talent with bachelor's degrees and opportunities for associate degree holders to advance.

5. High school students' aspirations reflected the need for workforce programs in health care, business and technology.

6. 66% of employers indicated that creating programs would help meet workforce needs in education, skills and training.

As the study shows, partnerships between education and industry can create greater opportunities for student success to strengthen the local economy. For this reason, SEMO and Mineral Area College must find common ground to expand their course offerings.

Karinda R. Barrett, Ph.D. is the vice President of solutions for Education Solutions Group in Tampa, Florida.

Column
