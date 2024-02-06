Opinion: Students benefit by institutions finding common ground

Editor's note: The MGT study can be viewed here.

This guest column is about SEMO and Mineral Area College's dispute regarding additional course offerings at Cape College Center.

MGT Education's 2021 Feasibility Study for the Committee for Affordable Technical Education recommended expanding postsecondary education opportunities in the Cape Girardeau area to bolster a proficient workforce. The study supports collaborative partnerships between education and industry to advance pathways for greater student success and meet employers' workforce needs.

Among the study's findings:

1. The area's declining college-age population highlights the need for alternate solutions to meet employer challenges in securing a credentialed workforce. In the next five years, employers reported the need to hire candidates with associate degrees (26%), high school diplomas (25%) and bachelor's degrees (22%).

2. 70% of surveyed employers found it extremely or somewhat difficult to identify and recruit employees.

3. Top occupations in demand requiring a certificate, associate degree or bachelor's degree: