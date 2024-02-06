Opinion: SEMO is committed to partnership opportunities

Southeast Missouri State University believes in access to education. As our community has discussions about Mineral Area College (MAC) operating as a full community college in Cape Girardeau, we hope our commitment to that access is not called into question. A community college in our community, at face value, is not something any of us would be against. But, as with all things, the situation is more complex, and we must consider the facts along with the benefits and consequences.

The two most frequently cited reasons for the need for a community college in Cape Girardeau are for technical educational programs and the ability for students to use the A+ Scholarship Program.

First, let's examine technical education. MAC has offered technical programs in Cape Girardeau since 2009. They currently have approval from the state to offer 18 certificates, Associate of Science, or Associate of Applied Science technical-related programs in our community in areas such as automotive technology; heating, air conditioning and refrigeration; and welding, among others. The programs MAC is proposing to bring to Cape Girardeau include the complete portfolio of programs offered on its main campus. These programs do not currently include the most needed areas of technical training and education identified in a 2021 community college feasibility study commissioned by community members -- heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers, dental assistants, dental hygienists, embalmers, and agricultural and food science technicians, among others.

Secondly, Southeast is not allowed by the state to accept the A+ Scholarship Program because we are a four-year institution. However, since 2009 through the Cape Girardeau Partnership for Higher Education, later named Cape College Center, Southeast has partnered with both MAC and Three Rivers College, so students could use A+ in pursuit of an associate degree right here in Cape Girardeau. Per that agreement, together SEMO and Three Rivers are expected to offer the lower-level courses and split costs and revenue. MAC is expected to offer the technical education. In addition, A+ can also be used toward some programs offered by the Cape Girardeau CTC.

Earlier this year, MAC purchased the rights from Three Rivers for Cape Girardeau to be in its service area. MAC has repeatedly said it has no interest in continuing a Cape College Center-like partnership with SEMO. Here's why that matters for our community: