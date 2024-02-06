Opinion: SEMO is committed to partnership opportunities

Southeast Missouri State University believes in access to education. As our community has discussions about Mineral Area College (MAC) operating as a full community college in Cape Girardeau, we hope our commitment to that access is not called into question. A community college in our community, at face value, is not something any of us would be against. But, as with all things, the situation is more complex, and we must consider the facts along with the benefits and consequences.
The two most frequently cited reasons for the need for a community college in Cape Girardeau are for technical educational programs and the ability for students to use the A+ Scholarship Program.
First, let's examine technical education. MAC has offered technical programs in Cape Girardeau since 2009. They currently have approval from the state to offer 18 certificates, Associate of Science, or Associate of Applied Science technical-related programs in our community in areas such as automotive technology; heating, air conditioning and refrigeration; and welding, among others. The programs MAC is proposing to bring to Cape Girardeau include the complete portfolio of programs offered on its main campus. These programs do not currently include the most needed areas of technical training and education identified in a 2021 community college feasibility study commissioned by community members -- heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers, dental assistants, dental hygienists, embalmers, and agricultural and food science technicians, among others.
Secondly, Southeast is not allowed by the state to accept the A+ Scholarship Program because we are a four-year institution. However, since 2009 through the Cape Girardeau Partnership for Higher Education, later named Cape College Center, Southeast has partnered with both MAC and Three Rivers College, so students could use A+ in pursuit of an associate degree right here in Cape Girardeau. Per that agreement, together SEMO and Three Rivers are expected to offer the lower-level courses and split costs and revenue. MAC is expected to offer the technical education. In addition, A+ can also be used toward some programs offered by the Cape Girardeau CTC.
Earlier this year, MAC purchased the rights from Three Rivers for Cape Girardeau to be in its service area. MAC has repeatedly said it has no interest in continuing a Cape College Center-like partnership with SEMO. Here's why that matters for our community:
An earlier 2009 study, commissioned by members of the Cape Girardeau community, noted that SEMO could expect 420 fewer full-time enrollments (FTE) as the result of a community college in Cape Girardeau. SEMO's own analysis at the time found the potential impact to be about 500 FTE. Since the 2021 feasibility study did not include a projected FTE impact for SEMO, we updated our 2009 analysis and concluded that a full-time community college in Cape Girardeau would result in 400-500 fewer FTE at the University. If realized, this would equate to an annual loss to SEMO of about $3.5 to $4.4 million.
The consequences of MAC operating as a comprehensive community college in Cape Girardeau without collaborating with SEMO are real. It will impact not only the University but also this community. An enrollment decrease of that magnitude for SEMO will impact the services and degrees available at the University.
This is why SEMO continues working hard to reach an agreement with MAC to collaborate on the delivery of post-secondary education in Cape Girardeau. For more than two years, we have had discussions with MAC about partnership opportunities, including among other things, giving the opportunity to MAC students to take classes at the SEMO campus and live in the University's residence halls.
We want to work with MAC. A partnership would continue to allow students the use of their A+ Scholarship in Cape Girardeau. It would also ensure students would have access to critical infrastructure that supports the college experience such as library resources, computer labs, advising and support in areas like career services, financial aid, mental health, recreational services, student life, and accommodations for disabilities. A partnership protects the health of both institutions, our community, and most importantly, the students.
MAC has said that a partnership is confusing for students. We say, if so, then let's improve it. Let's create a new, innovative partnership that addresses the community's desires for increased post-secondary education offerings in Cape Girardeau; a partnership that focuses on finding solutions that provide students a college experience that matches their education and career goals.
SEMO is proud of its nearly 150-year history of service to the citizens of Cape Girardeau and all of Southeast Missouri. We are also proud of our economic impact on the State of Missouri, which currently exceeds $900 million per year. We remain committed to access to education and finding solutions to answer the needs of employers, students, and this community. We hope you'll join us.
Carlos Vargas is the president of Southeast Missouri State University.
