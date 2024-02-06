A text from a Democratic friend: "So my buddy called me. He and 50 others are going on a fast to pray for your brother and another person in their group. They did it before for a person in their group and he is cancer free. You guys sure have a lot of people that love you and your family. Awesome."

Someone tweeted me: "Prayers for you and your family. We are surrounding Rush with prayers of healing and comfort. Everyone was crying when he received his medal. He has done so much to open Americans' eyes to the truth. God bless."

Another tweet: "First time I heard Rush in the '80s I thought: I am not alone in my thinking."

Another: "I was so thrilled to see him receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He has worked so hard to educate millions of us that it was well earned. Rush is so important to me. I was crushed to hear the news. I love him very much, as do so many."

Radio host Chris Stigall wrote: "The thing he does better than any other broadcaster I know is connect. That has always been the thing his haters understood, even if they couldn't articulate it. He formed a bond and a trust that cannot be broken. ... Rush Limbaugh connects with good cheer, warmth, sincerity, a sense of humor and a sense of the everyman no one else fully possesses or can stylistically equal. Despite his fame and wealth over a thirty-plus year career, Rush Limbaugh never became cynical, or hateful, or condescending, or mean-spirited. He loves his country and the people who make it work so very much. It leaps from the speakers every day."

Bob Lonsberry, another radio broadcaster, wrote: "I love Rush Limbaugh. That's what I realized yesterday when I heard. ... In that moment I was sickened and saddened and blindsided. It wasn't news, it was personal, and it wasn't about the legend who created and sustains the industry in which I work, it was about the joyous voice that's been part of my life for more than 30 years. ... It is impossible to calculate the good he has done for America as the leading voice in defense of our nation's principles of liberty and in opposition to the doctrines of chaos and oppression. ... And he is always optimistic. ... With Rush, there is always a path forward, and a sense that it's going to work out. ... no matter how the media characterizes him, he is a happy man. He doesn't bring people down, he lifts them up. ... But is he first and foremost a friend to countless Americans? That's how it looks to me. And that's how it feels to me. The news yesterday wasn't about a prominent person, it was about a personal friend. And I'm not the only one. There are tens of millions just like me. Who have found comfort, friendship and validation in a man on the radio. And yesterday hit us hard."

Exactly. When I read or hear the haters talking about Rush, his show, his message, his soul, I realize I inhabit a different universe than them. They distort who he is, what he says, what he stands for, the kind of person he is. Their antipathy is disturbing. They actually wish him physical, emotional and spiritual harm. "I'm rooting for the cancer." "I wont be happy until he's until he's screaming in agony 24/7." Lovely. As passionate as I am about my own political beliefs, I never wish harm on those who disagree. If anyone needs prayers, it is them -- and I mean that sincerely.

Rush has inspired so many people like this one: "But the main thing I wanted to tell you is that you really did make me who I am now. ... You MADE me. Because of you, I was able to completely change careers. ... I love what I'm doing now -- and, I hope I'm making a difference. I owe all of this -- every bit of it -- to you. So thank you -- for that, and for all you taught me over 36 years and counting."

I have to say that while I've always known Rush is strong, I've never seen anything like how he has handled his diagnosis. He has honestly shown no concern for himself. His overriding concern is for his audience, his family and his friends. He is determined not to let any of us down. He seems more concerned about how this news will impact me than how it is affecting him. I am not exaggerating. He has shown more grace and class in this time than I would have thought possible. I couldn't be prouder of him -- and I'm even prouder that he is my brother.

No one knows what the outcome of this will be, but through it all, we must remain positive and optimistic. That matters. And we must draw closer to God.

You Rush fans and well-wishers can't begin to understand how much you mean to Rush and to us. Your prayers are more comforting and more important than we can describe. God bless Rush, and God bless every one of you.

David Limbaugh is a writer, author and attorney who resides in Cape Girardeau.