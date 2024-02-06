The son of two music educators, I benefited greatly from the spoken word as a child. Whether it was a trip to visit family in Charleston, Missouri or a quick errand around town, my parents sang in the car, played music and listened to some guy on the radio. His name: Rush Limbaugh.

I am, what has been coined, a "Rush baby" -- a millennial who has spent most of my life hearing the nationally syndicated conservative talk show host.

Call it chutzpah or childhood naivete, but at age 7 I told my parents I wanted to follow Rush on his Excellence in Broadcasting (EIB) Network once he retired.

Knowing my chances of a reply from Rush were slim, my parents suggested I write to his mother, Millie Limbaugh, who resided in Cape Girardeau.

Some of you reading this column knew Millie, who died in March 2000, better than I ever did. But I'll never forget her response using "dittohead" stationary, a signature word on her son's program. Years later, I gave a copy to Rush's brother, David Limbaugh, who had become a dear friend.

As I grew older, listening to Rush became more about the content, which he delivered unlike anyone else in media with style and humor. My conservative bona fides were sharpened, and the entertainment value was, and continues to be today, priceless.

Limbaugh's syndicate Premiere Radio Networks, a division of iHeartMedia, told CNN Business in January that Limbaugh signed a new "long-term agreement." President Donald Trump shared at a Jan. 2 campaign rally in Florida that Limbaugh's new contract is for four years.

The radio giant marked 31 years of national syndication in August, and he reaches an audience of tens of millions each week with his daily, three-hour program.

Limbaugh has won numerous awards, developed a special relationship with his audience, and helped shape conservative policy for many years.

He has a uniquely American story. Coming from a long line of attorneys, Limbaugh did not choose the path of least resistance.

From his days as a DJ on KGMO in Cape Girardeau, to working for the Kansas City Royals and eventually national syndication in talk radio, Limbaugh's career trajectory is truly inspiring. It's paved the way for others in talk radio and was one of the first alternatives to the mainstream media.

On Monday, Limbaugh told listeners he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer but that he would fight the disease while continuing to do what he loves, talk about politics and culture on the radio.

President Donald Trump recognized Rush and his wife, Kathryn, during Tuesday's State of the Union address. The couple was seated next to First Lady Melania Trump in the gallery.

In a surprise announcement, the president said Rush would receive the Medal of Freedom -- the highest honor for an American civilian. The first lady secured the medal around Limbaugh's neck as members of Congress gave him a standing ovation.

