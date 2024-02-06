The son of two music educators, I benefited greatly from the spoken word as a child. Whether it was a trip to visit family in Charleston, Missouri or a quick errand around town, my parents sang in the car, played music and listened to some guy on the radio. His name: Rush Limbaugh.
I am, what has been coined, a "Rush baby" -- a millennial who has spent most of my life hearing the nationally syndicated conservative talk show host.
Call it chutzpah or childhood naivete, but at age 7 I told my parents I wanted to follow Rush on his Excellence in Broadcasting (EIB) Network once he retired.
Knowing my chances of a reply from Rush were slim, my parents suggested I write to his mother, Millie Limbaugh, who resided in Cape Girardeau.
Some of you reading this column knew Millie, who died in March 2000, better than I ever did. But I'll never forget her response using "dittohead" stationary, a signature word on her son's program. Years later, I gave a copy to Rush's brother, David Limbaugh, who had become a dear friend.
As I grew older, listening to Rush became more about the content, which he delivered unlike anyone else in media with style and humor. My conservative bona fides were sharpened, and the entertainment value was, and continues to be today, priceless.
Limbaugh's syndicate Premiere Radio Networks, a division of iHeartMedia, told CNN Business in January that Limbaugh signed a new "long-term agreement." President Donald Trump shared at a Jan. 2 campaign rally in Florida that Limbaugh's new contract is for four years.
The radio giant marked 31 years of national syndication in August, and he reaches an audience of tens of millions each week with his daily, three-hour program.
Limbaugh has won numerous awards, developed a special relationship with his audience, and helped shape conservative policy for many years.
He has a uniquely American story. Coming from a long line of attorneys, Limbaugh did not choose the path of least resistance.
From his days as a DJ on KGMO in Cape Girardeau, to working for the Kansas City Royals and eventually national syndication in talk radio, Limbaugh's career trajectory is truly inspiring. It's paved the way for others in talk radio and was one of the first alternatives to the mainstream media.
On Monday, Limbaugh told listeners he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer but that he would fight the disease while continuing to do what he loves, talk about politics and culture on the radio.
President Donald Trump recognized Rush and his wife, Kathryn, during Tuesday's State of the Union address. The couple was seated next to First Lady Melania Trump in the gallery.
In a surprise announcement, the president said Rush would receive the Medal of Freedom -- the highest honor for an American civilian. The first lady secured the medal around Limbaugh's neck as members of Congress gave him a standing ovation.
I spent time this week reading stories from the Southeast Missourian archives about Limbaugh. Several of these are included with this column on semissourian.com.
Rush has given two commencement speeches for Cape Girardeau Central High School. A June 1992 story by reporter Mark Bliss captured a few words of wisdom from Rush which are just as appropriate today as when he said them 28 years ago.
Limbaugh told the audience about spending a night in the White House bedroom once used by President Abraham Lincoln. He talked about sitting at the desk where the 16th U.S. president drafted the Gettysburg Address.
Here's a portion of that story:
"I have just spent the night discussing politics and the future of this country with the president of the United States [George H.W. Bush]," he said.
"Please don't listen to those who say that America is full of misery," Limbaugh told the graduating seniors.
He urged the graduates to pursue their goals, noting that the path to success is not always easy.
"Folks, for 17 years in radio I was a miserable failure," he said. But he added, "I remained dedicated to my desires and I pursued that which I was best at.
"Life is not fair, folks, and if you spend your time trying to make the playing field even, you're never going to excel.
"You have to accept life as it is."
"A relentless pursuit of excellence is what you should have, not a relentless pursuit for equality."
Rush has kept his Christian faith somewhat private over the years. But on Monday, he gave us a look behind the curtain.
"I told the staff today that I have a deeply personal relationship with God that I do not proselytize about," Limbaugh said. "But I do, and I have been working that relationship tremendously, which I do regularly anyway, but I've been focused on it intensely for the past couple of weeks."
David Limbaugh tweeted on Monday: "I can't thank you all enough for your prayers for Rush. Overwhelmingly moving. I knew when I first found out about Rush's illness a few weeks ago that once he revealed his condition, millions of prayer warriors would launch into action. You have -- and we are immensely grateful."
Add my name to the list of those praying for one of the area's favorite sons. From one Cape Girardeau boy to another: Keep up the good fight, Rush. America needs your voice. God's got this. Mega dittos and God speed.
Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
