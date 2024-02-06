OPINION: My unusual connection with Rush Limbaugh

In 1989, I took Rush Limbaugh's radio show off the air in St. Louis.

It was the worst professional decision I ever made.

In August of that year, I became operations manager of KXOK Radio, the AM radio station with the best daytime signal in the area and was given a mandate by ownership to convert to an all-news format.

Radio broadcaster Rush Limbaugh greeted the Rev. Jeff Long following the funeral service for Mary Frances Hunter Kinder on Tuesday at Centenary United Methodist Church. Fred Lynch ~ Southeast Missourian

You must remember that Limbaugh's talk show was about a year into national syndication at the time.

I'm trying to make excuses, clearly, but back then, I didn't know what a radio rock star Rush would soon become.

Rush's producer in New York rebuffed my suggestion to push Rush's show into an evening tape delay because I was under instruction to make AM 630 all-news during the daytime hours.

"No, Rush doesn't do that, he always goes live," he said.

Limbaugh was getting us the only decent ratings we had but I had my orders and chose to be bullheaded in carrying them out.

It was either tape delay on KXOK or Rush will need to find a new home in the market.

"Well, if that's the way you want it," the producer said, "but you'll be sorry."

And I was.

Rush went on to become the savior of AM radio and I was soon out of the broadcasting business and enrolled in seminary.

Fast forward nearly 20 years.

As the senior pastor of Centenary United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau at the time, it fell to me to officiate the funeral of Mary Frances Kinder in January 2008.

Mary Frances had sung in Centenary's choir with Millie Limbaugh, Rush's mother.

The two women were quite close.

Rush flew in from Florida to be one of Mrs. Kinder's pallbearers.

He was introduced to me before the service, and I explained what I had done with his program back in the late '80s.

Rush nodded but did not respond.

Noting his cochlear implant and the noise in the vestibule that day, I doubt he heard me.

The next day on the air, Rush told of his participation in the funeral and mentioned me by name.

Fast forward a bit more -- to late 2008.