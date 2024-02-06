OPINION: 'If you have nothing nice to say' about Rush, say nothing

Mommas are still the best teachers most of us have ever had, and the lessons they taught us back in the day probably remain some of the best advice we ever received. Let's take a look at this one in light of the sad passing of radio icon Rush Limbaugh: "If you have nothing nice to say, don't say anything at all."

I remember watching an episode of "What's Happening!!" in the '70s that conveys this message. Remember that show? Raj, Rerun, Dwayne, Dee and the rest of the crew. Momma Mabel told sassy, sarcastic Dee, "If you don't have anything nice to say about your brother, don't say anything at all." Dee's response: "OK, but it's gonna be awful quiet around here!" Momma: "Good!"

Yes, good! We could use some of that quiet instead of people seizing on unfortunate circumstances to express hate or dislike or fear or whatever for whomever. It's such a low blow, but a common one. It speaks to quality of character. Another lesson that life, if not Momma, has taught us is "timing is everything." I've shared this many times, and here we are again.

Rush Limbaugh was a trailblazer, by all accounts a generous soul and certainly a patriot. No matter what those who disagreed with him felt about him, who can deny he knew his stuff, set the bar high and was a force to be reckoned with? His accomplishments speak for themselves. His voice still resonates. He will never be forgotten. You don't have to be one of his fans to acknowledge that. You don't even have to like him. You just have to be honest.

Sadly, Rush left this life because of cancer, a horrible disease many have been affected by. As destructive as it is, it has proved a uniter, bringing together those who have witnessed its effects. So if there is one thing that should supersede political differences, it should be this: a life cut short; a spouse left alone; perhaps a dream or two unfulfilled. To jump on this tragedy and use it to bash someone who can no longer speak for himself speaks volumes about a person. It says, "I'm alive but dead inside."

If the walking dead cannot find it in themselves to "say something nice" or offer condolences, then how about doing what Momma taught? How about saying nothing at all? How about providing some "awful quiet around here," to which we would say, "Good!"?