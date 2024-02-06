Operators are standing by

COLUMBUS, OHIO

"I'm not having this child." Kayla was a single mom already. Her relationship with the father of her first child had disintegrated. During the COVID shutdown, she stayed with her family in Tampa, Florida, where she grew up. She was in a developing relationship, and on Memorial Day morning, she discovered herself pregnant.

"My heart just fell to my stomach," she recalls in video testimony. She feared losing everything she had started to build. "I figured the chemical abortion would be the best option, less invasive."

She went to an abortion clinic in Florida. She took the first pill. That night she sat waiting to see what this would do to her body. The next morning, a gospel song on her clock radio woke her up. As she was about to hit snooze, she listened to the song, and, in her words, knew she had made a mistake. She prayed and begged for a miracle.

She quickly did some research and was amazed to discover that she, despite beginning the chemical abortion process, might yet have a chance of carrying her pregnancy to term. She called the hotline of the religious pregnancy support network Heartbeat International and was told she'd get help finding a doctor to help her. She recalls everyone in the room rejoiced when they finally got to see her baby's heart still pumping on a sonogram.

Kayla and her baby girl, Serenity, are the first photos I see on the walls in Heartbeat International's headquarters here in Ohio. (My tour guide, Heartbeat vice president Cindi Boston, reports that she recently saw Serenity running around happily and healthily on a playground with other children.)