In 1972 the U.S. and North Vietnam were conducting talks in Paris to end the Vietnam War. The talks broke down and the North Vietnamese walked out of the negotiations. President Nixon issued an ultimatum to the North Vietnamese that if they did not return to negotiations the U.S. would resume heavy bombing of North Vietnam. The North Vietnamese ignored the ultimatum and did not return.
On Dec. 18, 1972, the U.S. then began Operation Linebacker II, a bombing campaign that would last 11 days and included 729 night bombing runs by B-52 bombers with Navy and Marine aircraft flying diversionary attacks and against antiaircraft targets as well as more than 650 daylight sorties by U.S. fighter bombers. An estimated 10,000 pounds of bombs were dropped in the area from Hanoi to the port of Haiphong, and targets included radio stations, railroads, power plants and airfields. The North Vietnamese returned to negotiations on Dec. 28.
The bombings cost the U.S. 26 aircraft including 15 B-52 bombers with a total of 43 crewmen killed in action and 49 captured. The U.S. aircraft encountered heavy anti-aircraft fire and surface to air missile defenses. There were, however, no missions flown on Christmas Day.
When the Vietnam War is discussed, too often the Air Force, Navy and Marine aircrews and the Navy riverine forces are not given the recognition they deserve for the hazards they faced. The Vietnam War was a multi-faceted war that called on a large portion of our various military forces.
As a reminder, please pause on Christmas and remember those serving in our military and remember the families who support them. They all give of themselves as a Christmas present to our nation.
Jack Dragoni attended Boston College and served in the U.S. Army in Berlin and Vietnam. He lives in Chaffee, Missouri.
