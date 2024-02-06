One stat rarely tells the story

Government debt as a share of the U.S. economy is falling. This must mean the Biden administration and Congress are practicing fiscal responsibility, right? No, it doesn't. The main driver behind the reduction is inflation — inflation that politicians in Washington created with their irresponsible spending and refusal to engage in austerity after the COVID-19 crisis.

Misleading ideas like this are another reason why we must keep talking about fiscal policy. The missing debt is nothing to celebrate when it's due to inflation, something especially harmful for poorer Americans who see their living standards erode.

All of this might sound complicated, but the solution is not.

During the pandemic, government debt rose to 104% of GDP, a level not seen in decades, but it's since fallen to less than 94%. Is this progress? The president likes to call himself a big deficit cutter. However, here are the facts:

Public debt since 2020 has grown by $3 trillion. According to the latest Monthly Treasury report, government spending in March of 2023 alone was twice the revenue collected. The deficit in the first six months of fiscal year 2023 is about 80% as large as the deficit for the entire FY2022. Our mid-year deficit is $1.1 trillion, compared to $667 billion at the same point last year. Falling revenue collection is responsible for only 17% of this difference. The other 83% is overwhelmingly due to excessive and increased spending.

In simpler terms, the decline in the debt-to-GDP ratio cannot be attributed to spending cuts, even as we move away from what's now widely regarded as an excessive fiscal response to the pandemic.

The administration's handling of this post-emergency phase is unusual. In the past, there was a clear understanding that while spending, deficits and debt would grow during an emergency, spending reduction and other forms of austerity would be necessary afterward. These were implicit fiscal norms that authorities on the Right and the Left understood and lived by.

However, rather than reducing spending and engaging in serious post-emergency fiscal adjustments, the Biden administration fought against the expiration of emergency programs and passed large spending increases, leading to much faster deficit growth than there should have been and the highest spike in inflation in 40 years.