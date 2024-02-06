One City's job training course focuses on value of soft skills

There's a positive story developing in South Cape Girardeau.
One City, a not-for-profit organization with a community center located in the old Salvation Army Thrift Store on Independence, is making strides to bring people together and help with specific needs like job training.
The board is made up of a diverse group of leaders. It's a faith-based organization but not dominated by any one particular denomination.
Some efforts are strategically planned. Others, including some of the most successful events, had little pre-planning and simply grew organically, said local businessman and One City co-founder Jeremy Ferguson.
This week I met with Ferguson at the One City community center. It was my first time in the building since the renovations. A photo collage on the wall captures some of the events held at the community center or organized, at least in part, by One City. And the people in the photos represent a range of economic, geographical and racial backgrounds in Cape Girardeau. What the photos captured, consistent with the organization's mission, is the breaking down of communication silos so that real, authentic conversations can take place. It's a noble mission.
Gatherings are one component. The second is fine arts, illustrated with a recent Southeast Missourian story about Dance City. And the third, which Ferguson said has resonated with many people in the community, is job training and what individuals need to know as they seek employment.
"Our job-training program is built to really speak to those in generational unemployment," Ferguson said. "They've seen a lot of unemployment in their family line, maybe in their neighborhood, or maybe they're just first time to it and they've seen employment in their families but personally they're struggling."
The organization can provide guidance on where to attain skills, whether it's a GED or something else. But the core of the program is built on helping participants understand the value of work and attain the soft skills necessary to thrive in the work culture.
"We feel like God designed us all to have unique qualities, talents and abilities," Ferguson said. "And each of us have something really amazing to give to the world. And one of the ways you can do that is through work."
While the Christian faith component is not something forced on participants, it's part of the foundation for understanding key principles that apply across the board.
"We just try to explain it as best we know it," Ferguson said. "So if they're not in agreement that this is something they want to believe as far as a God context, we still believe it has a lot of value and meaning."
Ferguson went through the eight-week online course and weekend intensive in Texas to become a certified work-life facilitator using curriculum from The Chalmers Center. He tag-team teaches the class with another volunteer from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The next six-week class begins Tuesday.
The modules of the program include: Laying Work Life Foundations; Adding Value at Work: Integrating Work Life Communications; and Getting Hired and Promoted.
Topics range from accountability and showing up on time, to listening and conflict resolution, to communicating effectively with customers and your boss.
During the first course, five individuals graduated. Ferguson said 150-plus individuals from the community showed up to support them, and graduates had the opportunity to share what they learned.
Before a student finishes the program, they will have a resume, experience an interview with a community volunteer, and be put through a simulated experience where they are the employer. Ferguson said after the latter students walk away with a new appreciation for how expensive it can be to be an employer.
Ferguson called it a formula: Add character to skills desired by an employer.
"It really does give a full picture of the work world," he said.
Those interested in going through the program should email info@onecityunite.org and provide their name and phone number.
The work being done through One City is impressive. Skills are certainly important. But the more foundational understanding of work and how value is added is vital for lasting success. It's early in the process, but there are reasons to believe One City is poised to become a difference maker in days ahead.
Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
