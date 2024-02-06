BRISTOL, Tenn./Virginia State Line

Joe Deel is behind the chrome-trimmed turquoise counter of his legendary diner, the Burger Bar in Virginia, working with his wife, Kayla; daughter Emily; and sous chef, Corey Young. They can see people going to lunch at the State Line Bar and Grill in Tennessee, just across the street and less than 50 yards away. But their round, black-topped stools remain as empty as they were nearly two months ago when the coronavirus first shut down the country.

"When they talked about opening Tennessee and not Virginia, I knew this was going to be a problem," Deel said. "I love the other businesses downtown. We all have a great relationship and help each other. It's nothing directly toward them. If people haven't been able to go out and sit down and eat and have a drink, and all of a sudden it opens, that's the priority where they're going to eat."

He explained: "It's just not a very fair battle or fight. And I'm glad for the guys that get to open up, but I sure wish it was us, too."

A lot of cities and towns in our country border neighboring states, but few are quite like this city that sits in two states but has one name and one traditionally vibrant business district along State Street.

Thanks to very different approaches to reopening states, the businesses on the Tennessee side were open Saturday, while the Virginia-side businesses, with the exception of curbside pickup operations at the Burger Bar and the legendary Blakey-Mitchel men's clothing store a few blocks away, are nearly all closed. The Virginia stay-at-home order remains in place at least through June 10.

"I try to keep a smile on my face. Sometimes, it's real hard," Deel said. "Last week, there was a day I made $90 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m."

He does indeed have a broad smile on his face, but the pain of the effect of this pandemic is real for his family.

The fact that his governor, Democrat Ralph Northam, has yet to consider that a southwestern Virginia region deep in the heart of Appalachia might be having a completely different experience than densely populated northern Virginia frustrates him.

"Typically, on a Saturday morning, the only day we serve breakfast, we run out of food, and this place is just packed to the rafters inside and out," he explained, pointing to the tables and chairs that line the sidewalk.

Hugh Testerman stood outside Blakley-Mitchell Clothing Company in a polo shirt and shorts. He immediately apologized for not having a suit on. You see, around these parts, he is known for his dapper attire.