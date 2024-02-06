On the media

As I write, I'm about to speak for the second time in a week about the media. I almost turned down both invitations to speak at two very different conferences, because, despite working in the press, I don't think much about the media. But early on in my life as an opinion journalist, I realized criticizing the mainstream media — "the liberal media" — could be something of an easy parlor game among conservatives. The media tends to be more secular and liberal than my own outlook. Why complain? Why not engage instead?

The first of the conferences looked at truth in a post-truth society. It was explicitly a Catholic gathering, and an audience member credited Father Mike Schmitz for his excellent use of media with his "The Bible in a Year" podcast, which a priest reading parts of the Bible daily. It is one of the most popular podcasts in America. I once asked Schmitz if he was worried about losing his humility in the wake of such success. He reminded me he was simply reading the Bible. For years, he had a podcast where he gave his opinions on various subjects — it wasn't as popular as Scripture. There's a humility check. And it says something about what people want: something certain; something hopeful; something transcendent.

As I'm writing this, the second conference hasn't happened yet. It's on a Catholic campus, but not necessarily with a Catholic audience. The questions there will be about religion and democracy. I don't know if people will agree, but I keep thinking of Alexis de Tocqueville and what he wrote in "Democracy in America." We need people who believe in a merciful God so that there is some mercy in the midst of our angry chaos. Our country needs the inspiration that Jesus' message and the people who believe in it can provide.

Using religion for political purposes is one of the great malpractices of history. God does not belong to a political party; he is much greater than that. And therein lies our hope. Politics, a human creation, is doomed to always fall short. But that's not the sum total of our existence.

One of my hopes going forward is that after the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, we can have a coming together. The initial media response involved a lot of shrill anger. But nine months in, I wonder if we and the media now have the opportunity to highlight how we can best help women and families. Think of the newspaper spots that highlight children in need of adoption — there's some good there.