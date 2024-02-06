On Memorial Day, remember our most faithful troops

While serving as a sentry with French forces in the Argonne Forest in 1918, a black American private fought off German attackers. Unfazed by his wounds, he hurled grenades until they ran out, shot his rifle until it jammed, used his rifle as a club until it broke, and finally used a bolo knife until reinforcements arrived.

The French recognized Henry Johnson's heroism with a Croix de Guerre, while the U.S. gave him the Medal of Honor -- posthumously, almost a hundred years later.

Johnson is a part of a long African American military tradition of exceptional devotion to a country that, through its history, denied blacks their rights and discriminated against and humiliated its black soldiers.

These were the men of the iconic 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry in the Civil War and of the Harlem Hellfighters in World War I, of the Buffalo Soldiers on the Frontier and of the legendary Tuskegee Airmen in World War II.

They were always fighting a two-front war -- against the enemy in battle and against prejudice at home. They were fighting to prove their mettle, and that they were as -- or, more -- American than their white countrymen.

They hoped that their patriotic commitment would loosen the grip of racist repression, and they were disappointed, often cruelly so. Still, they volunteered and when given the opportunity, fought.

As one observer puts it, "African American military service is older than the United States itself." Blacks fought in Colonial militias in the French and Indian War, and then in the Revolutionary War and the War of 1812 (although slavery meant they didn't fight reliably on the American side).