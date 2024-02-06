On a bench or sipping coffee, take time to listen

A lot of attention is being given, by the news media in particular, to town hall-style meetings conducted by various elected officials who say their aim is to find out what's on our -- voters, taxpayers, citizens -- minds.

Some of these meetings, as you have seen and heard, have been a mite unruly. And guess what? Elected officials really don't want to hear from raucous, headstrong, belligerent constituents after all. Matter of fact, they don't know what to make of the angry folks who might have been part of the silent majority in the past, but now want somebody -- anybody -- to listen to them.

Which leads me to this week's inspirational message to politicians everywhere: If you want to know what's on our minds, sit on the metal bench outside the public restrooms at Wal-Mart. And listen. Don't try to impress anyone with your official credentials. Folks sitting on these benches aren't impressed by "Congressman" this or "Senator" that. But there's something about sitting just feet away from the cash registers that take millions of our dollars every year. It's like taking a brain laxative: Pretty soon you have to say something, ready or not.

Yes, this past week found me sitting on one of the metal benches while my wife was off in another part of the store. And everyone else who wound up sitting on the benches had something to say.

Everyone had a weather observation.

That's OK. We all deal with the weather. Some of the benchwarmers compared notes about flooded county roads, even though it had been days since the latest deluge. You can't go wrong talking about the weather, which is why it is such a popular topic around benches.

Last year was terrible for homegrown tomatoes.

I've had this obsession about finding some tomatoes, homegrown or not, that match my memories of the bright red Big Boys or whatever was on sale when I was a boy in the Ozarks over yonder. Either my taste buds are well beyond their use-by date, or something has happened to tomato hybridization that has sucked all flavor right out. I'm looking for tomatoes with high acid content, enough to make canker sores in your mouth if you eat as many tomatoes as I would like to eat, if they were fit to eat.