Old views from new administration

"(W)e will never again sow division. Scripture tells us to envision that everyone shall sit under their own vine and fig tree and no one shall make them afraid." That's from Amanda Gorman's poem, "The Hill We Climb," which she read at the recent inauguration.

The sentiment was consistent with President Joe Biden's own words to those who did not support him: "Hear me out as we move forward. Take a measure of me and my heart."

Unfortunately, it didn't take even until the end of the week for Joe Biden to get cracking on some divisive priorities. The statement he and Vice President Kamala Harris released for the 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal in all three trimesters of pregnancy, was the most vehement from a Democratic administration yet.

After asserting that "reproductive health ... has been under relentless and extreme attack," they say that the administration is "deeply committed to making sure everyone has access to ... reproductive health care." It continues: "The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to codifying Roe v. Wade and appointing judges that respect foundational precedents like Roe. ... now is the time to rededicate ourselves to ensuring that all individuals have access to the health care they need."

One of the problems here, of course, is that abortion isn't mere health care. It's the ending of a life. It's the severing of the most precious bond there is, the one between mother and child.

Can we step away from politics for a moment and consider how we can serve women, children and families better? Not simply as a federal government, but as individuals, families and communities?