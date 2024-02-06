Oh, how we miss the Boston Pops, and other musings

Ordinarily, most columns about national holidays would be presented to readers before, or maybe even on, the holiday. Lots of good writers do that, so there must be something right about such a sequence of events.

But, here I am, a so-so writer at best. If I were a good writer, I wouldn't be so willing to bend the established protocol for wordsmiths. Not being a good writer does have its advantages.

This column is about Independence Day. The Fourth of July. Our nation's birthday. The holiday when we celebrate telling off a king and rubbing his nose in it just a little bit.

Let's party!

No, wait, we did that Tuesday. Thousands and thousands of dollars worth of make-believe rockets with red glare and bombs bursting in air went up in smoke. Noisily.

My wife and I observed the Fourth of July festivities Tuesday night the way many Americans did. We watched, on PBS, the celebration in Washington. We've done that for nearly 40 years.

Oh, how we miss the Boston Pops.

Remember the Boston Pops? They're still around, but PBS, in its wisdom, decided at some point that a truly representative party celebrating the birth of a diverse nation should be expressed through a more varied musical collage, which is why we heard patriotic songs in the style of blues, Motown, gospel, country, Broadway and rock.

Quite frankly, I wouldn't have thought of a gospel rendition of "The Battle Hymn of the Republic," but, by golly, it worked. Beautifully.

The Blues Brothers were a blast from the past. Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi mirrored a large segment of the PBS audience. Like me, they are getting old. Really old.