Of service and celebration

It's near-impossible to walk the streets of Manhattan -- or any other major American city -- without running into a woman on the sidewalk begging for money. She may have a sign that she is a mother, explaining how many children she has. She may have a child or two right there with her.

With every such encounter, I think of a woman who is about to be seen on theater screens: Francesca Saverio Cabrini. She's a canonized saint. An upcoming movie about her, "Cabrini," tells some of her story, presenting it as a feminist success -- and it is, in the truest sense.

She faces obstacles, including the skepticism and unhelpfulness of men. A missionary from Italy, she came to the United States to help immigrants who were languishing here in the pursuit of a better life. A Catholic religious sister, she cared for the orphan and the widow, as the Bible instructs us to. She helped build some of the institutions that would be the backbone of so many lives here, as did many other Catholic religious women: Orphanages. Schools. Hospitals.

Just the other day, I witnessed a religious sister named Julia Balu making her final profession with the Dominican Sisters of Our Lady of the Springs of Bridgeport. It's a small group of women with a long history -- more than 800 years. At Balu's final profession on a Sunday just before Lent, young girls from St. Vincent Ferrer High School, where she teaches religion, were present, full of smiles and flowers for their teacher. Like Cabrini, Balu serves as another example of how religious women can touch people's lives.

Seeing the story of Mother Cabrini on screens is a tremendous opportunity to reintroduce the courage and leadership of nuns and other religious workers to a culture that doesn't always encounter them.