Obama should fool no one with his bipartisan mask

I urge those who still indulge the fiction that former President Barack Obama is a uniter and great statesman to read the transcript of his Democratic convention speech with an open mind and discerning eye.

Obama proudly violated the long-practiced rule that former presidents shouldn’t attack sitting ones. But he’s Obama, exempt from the rules, and he was attacking President Donald Trump, whom the left considers fair game for any smear anytime anywhere, no matter how deceitful and malicious.

Obama was petty, personal, dishonest and strikingly divisive while pretending to call for unity. He showcased the very qualities for which he torched Trump.

To address every objectionable aspect of this speech would require a full book chapter, so let me just highlight some of its most noxious parts.

Obama said: “I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously, that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care. But he never did. For close to four years now, he’s shown no interest in putting in the work, no interest in finding common ground, no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends, no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves. Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t. And the consequences of that failure are severe: 170,000 Americans dead, millions of jobs gone while those at the top take in more than ever, our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished and our democratic institutions threatened like never before.”

Projection, anyone? In every single sentence.

I honestly don’t know how even the most rabid Trump haters can deny he takes the job seriously, even if he occasionally gets in the mud with his detractors. He clearly recognizes the gravity of the presidency and reveres our system, which happens to not be a democracy but a constitutional republic.

Obama is confusing President Trump with himself. Trump is nothing if not an energizer bunny, tirelessly working to advance his pro-America agenda. Every day, he demonstrates his love for the United States and his commitment to ensure that it remains the world’s greatest nation.

No, Mr. Obama, you and your party are the ones assaulting our system, while Trump is trying to protect it. He is the immovable force on our side standing in your way, and, boy, do you and yours loathe him for it.