Oakland's tax revolt is a hopeful insurrection

You’d never expect a tax revolt to start in the blue California city of Oakland.

But a bunch of angry, overtaxed and underprotected local business people there have said, “Enough is enough.”

The owner of a restaurant has called on other Oakland small businesses to stop paying local taxes until their city starts doing what it should be doing — protecting them from a recent wave of robberies and thefts.

Big businesses like Tesla or Oracle can escape the madness and high taxes in California by moving to Texas, and they have.

But the poor guy who runs a pizza shop, gas station or a bar in Oakland or Los Angeles is trapped in a city while civilization and law and order have been breaking down around them.

Thanks to the bias and dishonesty of the TV networks and mainstream media, at least half the country has no idea just how bad things have gotten in West Coast cities like Oakland, Portland and Seattle.

Only Fox will regularly show their sidewalks lined for blocks with tents and strewn with used needles and human feces. Only Fox covers the financial strain tens of thousands of illegal immigrants are placing on their finances and police forces.

The ideologically perverse people in charge of our big cities in California and elsewhere have forgotten that the first job of any government is to protect us from being harmed by bad people who’d hurt us or take our stuff.

Democratic governments like the one in New York City are spending more time and money protecting and helping the people who are here illegally than they are on their own citizens.

They’re protecting squatters and homeless people living on sidewalks, not the homes and businesses of taxpayers.