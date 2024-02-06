All sections
OpinionSeptember 7, 2017

Nuclear threat

Jack Dragoni avatar
Jack Dragoni

North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, is continuing to make threats about the use of nuclear warheads on Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBM) against the U.S. and our allies. These threats have become more strident since North Korea tested a missile it claimed can carry a nuclear warhead to the U.S. It also claims to have tested a hydrogen bomb last week which can be carried on an ICBM.

In reaction to the latest provocations, U.S. disarmament ambassador Robert Wood said, “Advances in the regime’s nuclear and missile program are a threat to us all. ... Now is the time to say tests, threats and destabilizing actions will no longer be tolerated.” U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley stated that North Korea is “begging for war.”

Most people would agree with Wood and Haley, but the question remains as to what we can do to stop Kim Jong Un. Most experts agree North Korea never will give up its nuclear weapons programs, and war with North Korea will cost the lives of millions in South Korea who live within the range of conventional artillery.

Comparing an atomic bomb to a hydrogen bomb, Andrei Lankov, a professor of Korean studies at Kookmin University in Seoul, South Korea said, “Such a device could evaporate the entire city of New York completely — no one would stay alive. With an atomic bomb, you can kill half of Manhattan, at most.”

If any country would use a nuclear weapon in war, it likely would start a chain reaction of nuclear responses, as allies of the targeted nation would fire their own nuclear weapons. A nuclear war would encompass most of the world, and those nations not hit still would suffer the effects of spreading radiation. There is one option to try to stop this madness.

The U.S. must involve China in the negotiating process. China is North Korea’s largest economic ally. China’s motivation in preventing war is the fear that war in North Korea would cause tens of thousands of refugees to flee across the shared border to China. Making threats against North Korea is a waste of time. North Korea military leaders cannot all be insane. They understand what would happen in a nuclear war with us.

Jack Dragoni attended Boston College and served in the U.S. Army in Berlin and Vietnam. He lives in Chaffee, Missouri.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

