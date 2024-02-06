Nuclear threat

North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, is continuing to make threats about the use of nuclear warheads on Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBM) against the U.S. and our allies. These threats have become more strident since North Korea tested a missile it claimed can carry a nuclear warhead to the U.S. It also claims to have tested a hydrogen bomb last week which can be carried on an ICBM.

In reaction to the latest provocations, U.S. disarmament ambassador Robert Wood said, “Advances in the regime’s nuclear and missile program are a threat to us all. ... Now is the time to say tests, threats and destabilizing actions will no longer be tolerated.” U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley stated that North Korea is “begging for war.”

Most people would agree with Wood and Haley, but the question remains as to what we can do to stop Kim Jong Un. Most experts agree North Korea never will give up its nuclear weapons programs, and war with North Korea will cost the lives of millions in South Korea who live within the range of conventional artillery.