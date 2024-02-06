Not too cold. Not too hot. Just right -- for a cat.

Goldilocks.

You know the story. You may even know several versions of the story. Maybe, when your children were young, you got tired of telling the same old story over and over, so you embellished a bit, just to see if small ears were paying attention.

At our house, we have yet another evolution in the story of Goldilocks. It involves a sassy cat known hereabouts as Missy Kitty.

Nowadays Missy Kitty is also known as Goldilocks.

Here's why.

Our Missy Kitty -- perhaps even more so than others of her species -- is an independent animal, to say the least. Other cats that have possessed us over the years have been responsive when you called their names. More than that, they all loved to hear "Here Kitty, Kitty, Kitty." Or "Come here, Miss Kitty." Or something like that.

Not our Missy Kitty. She has never once responded to her name or to the all-purpose "Kitty, Kitty, Kitty."

Not once.

Missy Kitty has other peculiarities, too. I've told you about some of them. She is overheated most of the time. I don't know enough about feline physiology to explain. But she doesn't like sitting in direct sunlight, for example. And she doesn't like sitting in your lap very long, because of the extra body heat.

And there are some other things Missy Kitty doesn't like. And she lets us know, of course.

For example, she demands milk several times a day. She knows milk comes from the refrigerator. So she camps out by the fridge to let us know it's time -- according to Missy Kitty's clock -- for more milk.