Not the sharpest knife in the drawer

I would argue as I have so often in the past that America does not have a gun problem; we have a people problem.

Even if you confiscate every single firearm, the evil within some will remain. That is simply the ugly aspect of the human spirit.

England on the other hand has virtually no guns but has an increasing and alarming problem with knife stabbing and related fatalities. Just additional evidence of evil regardless of the weapon of choice.

Remember, Cain apparently killed Abel with a rock.

But a British Judge -- lacking the wisdom of Solomon -- has a unique solution to the spike in knife fatalities in England.

Judge Nic Madge proposes to remove the sharp tips of knives and dull their sharp edges in an effort to reduce the massive increase in knife fatalities.

The judge is proposing that knife manufacturers implement the dulling process immediately and that citizens be urged to bring in their knives for reprogramming.

As I read this article, I waited for the punch line. But then I realized the judge was sincere with his loony solution.

There is no doubt that our brothers across the pond have a problem with stabbings. There has been a 22 percent increase in knife crimes in the past year alone in England.

Why we keep blaming the weapon of choice for the actions of ill-intended individuals is beyond me.

I take that back. It is not beyond me.

The reason is simple.